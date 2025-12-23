Homepage > News > Business > Shutdowns hit mining in China—400K rigs go dark in Xinjiang

In mid-December, rumors of large-scale operations closing in China’s Xinjiang region shocked the BTC mining community. According to industry estimates, some 400,000 bitcoin mining equipment were pulled offline, causing the hash rate to abruptly decline. The worldwide computing power fell by almost 8%, or 100 EH/s, nearly overnight, making this event one of the largest disruptions since the 2024 halving. For those keeping an eye on the area, it highlighted persistent conflicts in a nation that outlawed mining but nonetheless had a sizable mining industry.

Miners have long found Xinjiang to be appealing. In addition to large open spaces ideal for storing rows of power-hungry ASIC rigs, the area offers inexpensive electricity, often sourced from coal or excess hydroelectric sources. In grey areas, activity continued even after China’s statewide crackdown in 2021. The nation had discreetly recovered almost 14% of the global BTC hash rate by the end of 2025. To stay under the radar, miners employed inventive setups, such as distant places or agreements with nearby power providers.

Around the beginning of December, the problems began to accumulate. Authorities are under increased scrutiny, which may have been brought on by miners publicly promoting facilities on social media like TikTok. Jack Kong, CEO of Nano Labs and former Canaan executive, was among those sounding the alarm. He pointed out that Xinjiang farms were closing one after the other. Shutting down 400,000 machines matched the measured hash rate decrease exactly, given that each system typically produces about 250 TH/s.

Similar numbers were provided by other specialists. According to former Foundry employee Kevin Zhang of Nakamoto Holdings, the impact might be worse, affecting up to 500,000 rigs and 2GW of electrical capacity. Data clearly demonstrated the decline: the 7-day average hash rate fell from more than 1,100 EH/s to about 1,060 EH/s in days. Amid the challenging market conditions, it was the steepest post-halving decrease on record, surprising many.

Why is enforcement happening so quickly? China has historically justified mining restrictions on the grounds of energy waste and environmental objectives. The country’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality are important, particularly in light of the attention being paid to high-consumption activities. As U.S.-based mining becomes more powerful, some argue that it is related to general limits on capital flows or even geopolitical factors. The impact was instantaneous, regardless of the motorist. Some rigs shut down on their own volition to avoid fines, while others were ordered to do so.

Although the system modifies difficulty every 2,016 blocks to maintain stability, lower hash rate theoretically translates into less security for the BTC network. While difficulty slowed, the remaining miners benefited in the near term from less competition for block rewards. The system held up even though block periods stretched a little. BTC saw pressure on its price, falling below important levels as impacted operators probably sold holdings to pay for expenses. Downturns are frequently exacerbated by forced liquidations, and this time was no exception. However, history demonstrates that BTC recovers from such setbacks. The 2021 prohibition led to a huge exodus, a temporary price drop, and a halving of hash rate; nonetheless, the network went on to further decentralize and hit new heights. This 2025 event seems to follow a similar trend, although on a smaller scale. One concentrated hub lost power, which could improve the ecosystem's long-term health. As displaced capacity searches for new homes, American businesses stand to benefit from favourable legislation and an abundance of energy.

In China, underground mining likely hasn’t completely ceased. Smart operators have used off-grid electricity, VPNs, or smaller-scale setups to evade previous crackdowns. Certain rigs may move covertly within the nation or overseas. However, the message is unambiguous: there are dangers associated with concentrated domination in any area. Distribution is the key to BTC’s success, and incidents like this encourage it.

Globally, miners are also adjusting. When BTC margins narrow, many diversify their locations, pursue sustainable energy, or even switch their rigs to AI computing. With the hash price close to lows in late 2025, profitability was already under pressure. Other shutdowns, like curtailments during cold spells in the U.S., contributed to the situation. However, headlines were dominated by the Xinjiang story.

In the future, the network’s complexity will decrease, relieving survivors of some of the strain. As machines in safer jurisdictions come online, hash rate should rebound. If the overall mood of the market improves, the price of BTC may stabilize. One thing never changes: disturbances put the network to the test but frequently strengthen its antifragile characteristics.

Everyone in the industry is reminded by this episode that resilience characterizes BTC, geography counts, and rules are harsh. The hum of rigs is more audible in Texas, Kazakhstan, and other places, while quiet farmland in Xinjiang gathers dust. The massive mining exodus is still ongoing.

