Wallet app and trading platform RockWallet is looking for users with clout to share some of its earnings. Those who fancy themselves as influencers can sign up for an Affiliate Program, receiving commissions when new users open accounts and start transacting.

Currently, RockWallet supports wallet balances and trading in BTC, BSV, ETH, USDT, USDC, LTC, DOGE, and a growing number of other assets. The company recently began support for MNEE, the new USD stablecoin running on the Ethereum and BSV networks as ERC20 and 1Sat Ordinals tokens. When using the BSV network, MNEE transactions are near-instant and don’t have Ethereum’s “gas fee.”

The Affiliate Program isn’t open to just anybody—users need RockWallet to approve the application, and there’s a contract with conditions. Before signing up, you’ll need to complete an ID/KYC process for your own account.

There’s a questionnaire on impact.com that lays out the terms. RockWallet’s website recommends the program to “PPC & paid ads experts, content creators and bloggers, social media influencers, email marketers, and other experts.”

All payouts are in USD and include rewards such as $50 for a new referral account’s first trade. RockWallet is also exploring recurring commissions to increase earning potential, but for the moment, it’s only first-trade (high-performing members may also receive bonuses based on their volumes). Affiliates must target their messages exclusively to a U.S.-based audience and cannot promote the service as financial/investment advice or target minors.

(Disclaimer: the writer of this article is not a member of the Affiliate Program and uses RockWallet only as a regular account holder.)

RockWallet's own standards promote security, integrity, and regulatory compliance. Affiliates (or "Media Partners") will need to have the same approach. Any content posted must be disclosed as paid promotion; no deceptive/misleading marketing practices are acceptable, and content must be removed if RockWallet requests it. Laws about digital asset promotion vary from place to place, so you'll also need to ensure you're within the boundaries wherever you live. Residents of some countries are excluded from the program. That list includes Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, China, Egypt, Ghana, Iraq, Kuwait, Lesotho, Libya, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, North Macedonia, the Republic of Congo, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, and Tunisia. Other countries not listed here may also be prohibited.

Applications take about 2-5 days to process, and once approved, Affiliates will have access to marketing materials such as banners, email templates, compliance guidelines, and other training/advice materials for those unsure what to do. Impact.com also provides a dashboard to track referrals, clicks and commissions over time. There’s no pressure or deadline to start referring new users.

RockWallet first launched in December 2022. It’s a non-custodial storage option (meaning users keep and protect their own private keys). Its wallet is based on the BRD (Breadwallet) open-source code, which has been around for over a decade, and the app is available on iOS and Android. There’s a separate app for the standard digital asset wallet and a newer RockWallet PRO version with additional trading features.

Anybody can use the wallet function, but if users want access to features like buying digital assets with a credit card or swapping between assets, it’s necessary to complete one of the KYC tiers. The basic level allows trading/swapping up to US$1,000 in total, while full verification requires an identity document and proof.

Regarding its security and compliance, RockWallet’s creators have also aimed to keep it fast, simple, and easy to use—with the familiar “wallet your grandmother could use” interface. It’s become popular with BSV fans over the years, but the company’s recent acquisition of digital payment platform Wyre has onboarded a raft of new users from the wider blockchain and digital asset ecosystem.

