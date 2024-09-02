RockWallet makes headway as the go-to app for everyone

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Steve Bailey is on a mission to make RockWallet the go-to app for every digital asset enthusiast. As he told CoinGeek Backstage, this starts with making the app as easy and intuitive to use as possible.

RockWallet is a non-custodial, open-source wallet available on iOS and Android platforms that offers cutting-edge security and an easy-to-use platform for its users.

Founder, president and COO Bailey said that one of RockWallet’s secrets is its customer-focused approach.

“We should go to great lengths—not just RockWallet but the community in general—to obfuscate the technology because the customer really doesn’t care. They just want it to be high-quality. They want it to work every time that they use it, and they want it to provide value and utility. That’s RockWallet’s mission,” he told CoinGeek Backstage reporter Jon Southurst on the sidelines of the London Blockchain Conference 2024.

With digital assets becoming a multi-faceted sector with hundreds of millions of consumers, most platforms have focused on diversifying their products to capture every type of consumer. However, this has been at the expense of quality and, sometimes, even security.

Bailey believes that while this approach can work in the short term, it’s detrimental to the long-term future of any platform, especially wallets, which live and die by the user experience.

“Our mission, ultimately, is to have a simple value proposition. Within RockWallet, at the moment, you can send, store, receive, buy, swap and sell. It’s a very simple value proposition, and when the customer decides to use RockWallet, it should work, first time, every time.”

The company launched RockWallet Pro in March, which Bailey says is “for the heavy hitters, the people that require a little more sophistication when it comes to trading.” It comes with trading analysis tools and graphs, free BSV withdrawals and fast deposits, a VIP trading desk for larger trades and more.

RockWallet Pro is an opt-in feature within the app and is available for all customers.

The wallet supports BSV and other leading tokens. According to Bailey, tokens are considered based on their regulatory status as the company is licensed and fully compliant.

One key consideration is whether a token has been deemed a security by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), “and that was one of our deliberate strategies because we wanted to make sure we’re offering a product and service that customers can rely on in years to come. That’s why we don’t list thousands of coins.”

In the United States, RockWallet is available in over 40 states, offering a reprieve to American BSV enthusiasts whose options have increasingly diminished as platforms like Binance, Kraken, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and more waged a war against BSV.

Bailey further revealed that the company is working on a desktop version of the wallet, which will be a “replication of what we have in the device itself.”

The web wallet will also allow RockWallet to offer a web widget that can be embedded on any third-party website, and users can trade easily within that website.

RockWallet allows users to purchase digital assets through debit cards or Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers and withdraw funds straight into their bank accounts. They can also transfer funds through traditional wallet addresses, QR codes, or pay mail addresses.

Security is also critical for the wallet. It supports biometric authentication, PINs and two-factor authentication (2FA) via email or an authenticator app. The company recently achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, reflecting outstanding security, availability and processing integrity.

