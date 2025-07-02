Homepage > News > Business > PSAC highlights education and workforce priorities in meeting with the President

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) – Jobs and Education Sector recently met with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to present a unified set of recommendations aimed at building a future-ready Filipino workforce. The Council emphasized the urgency of aligning education, training, and regulatory reforms with the rapidly evolving demands of the global economy, particularly in light of accelerating technological shifts driven by the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence.

Private Sector Advisory Council – Jobs and Education Sector meets with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and presents key recommendations on workforce development, including the immediate rollout of the National AI Upskilling Roadmap. (Photo from Noel B. Pabalate / PPA Pool)

Central to PSAC’s proposals is the National AI Upskilling Roadmap, a flagship initiative designed to equip every Filipino with the awareness, skills, and confidence to live and work in an AI-powered world. PSAC called for its immediate rollout with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and the Analytics & AI Association of the Philippines (AAP) proposed as co-leads. The roadmap emphasizes inclusive access, from digital literacy for the general public to advanced AI training for professionals and would be a key component of the National AI Strategy developed and led by the Department of Science and Technology. It would also be integrated into the Education Commission 2 (EDCOM 2)’s National Education and Workforce Development Plan (NatPlan).

“Our goal is simple—create real opportunities for Filipinos to thrive in a fast-changing world,” said Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC Strategic Lead Convenor and Aboitiz Group President and CEO. “Through stronger collaboration between the private sector and government, we can turn our shared vision into action.”

The Council also recommended that the President issue an Executive Order to establish a Cabinet Cluster for Education consisting of the Department of Education (DepEd), CHED, and TESDA in order to ensure close coordination amongst the education agencies in their implementation of EDCOM 2’s reform recommendations, particularly the NatPlan. This is aligned with the concurrent resolution that the Senate and the House of Representatives jointly passed on June 11, 2025.

To support the country’s growing industrial sectors, PSAC also advocated for a “One-Stop Shop” where the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and all concerned agencies can address regulatory bottlenecks and improve the ease of doing business in high-potential industries like semiconductors, electronics, and smart manufacturing.

The Council also provided updates to DepEd and Private Sector Jobs and Skills Corporation (PCORP) Senior High School (SHS) enhanced work immersion mini pilot program, reflecting current work environments and providing age-appropriate, practical experiences. Following a successful mini pilot with private sector partners, and a 96% completion rate, a full pilot is being launched in SY 2025-2026. PSAC also showcased its ongoing, high-impact programs already transforming the workforce landscape. The SM J.O.B.S. (Job Opportunities Building Skills) initiative, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), continues to create immediate employment opportunities, reaching over 32,000 job seekers and hiring almost 5,000 on the spot in 48 simultaneous job fairs nationwide on Labor Day and Independence Day.

“The AI tsunami is no longer coming — it is already here. And in a country where millions risk being left behind by automation, misinformation, and digital exclusion, the National AI Upskilling Roadmap is an urgent necessity,” said Fred Ayala, PSAC Education and Jobs Committee Co-Lead.

“This is about empowering every Filipino, regardless of age or background, with the skills and confidence to survive, thrive, and lead in an AI-driven world. We cannot afford to wait. The time to act, with the leadership of the government and the active participation of the private sector, is now,” Ayala added.

The Digital Leadership Training Program for civil servants is also being scaled to reach 50,000 learners by 2027, preparing government leaders to thrive in a digital-first environment, with training to be provided by the Civil Service Institute, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and private sector higher education institutions Asia Pacific College and Mapua University.

About Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) was established by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to foster stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors. Comprised of business leaders and experts across six key areas—Agriculture, Infrastructure, Digital Infrastructure, Education & Jobs, Healthcare, and Tourism—PSAC plays a vital role in driving economic growth. The council’s private sector executives are strategically convened by Sabin M. Aboitiz, President and CEO of the Aboitiz Group, ensuring strong leadership and effective engagement.

PSAC supports the government’s commitment to transforming the Philippine economy by advancing infrastructure development, creating jobs, attracting investments, promoting digitalization, enhancing agricultural productivity, supporting MSMEs, and boosting tourism. It also champions education reforms and upskilling initiatives to equip Filipinos with the knowledge and skills needed for a globally competitive workforce. Through these efforts, PSAC aims to build a more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business environment.

The Council continuously provides policy recommendations to the government, regularly reporting to the President to offer insights, track progress, and refine strategies based on real-time developments.