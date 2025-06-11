Homepage > News > Business > Pakistan’s bold leap into Bitcoin mining to harness surplus energy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In a groundbreaking announcement at the BTC 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Pakistan unveiled an ambitious plan to allocate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of surplus electricity to fuel Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, marking a significant pivot toward digital finance and technological innovation. This strategic initiative, spearheaded by the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) and championed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto Bilal Bin Saqib, positions Pakistan as a potential global hub for digital currency and high-tech industries. By leveraging its excess energy capacity, the country aims to transform a long-standing economic liability into a revenue-generating opportunity while navigating complex domestic and international challenges.

Pakistan’s energy sector has long grappled with a paradox: despite significant investments in power infrastructure, the country faces high electricity tariffs and underutilized capacity, particularly from coal-fired power plants operating at just 15% capacity. This surplus, estimated to be capable of powering two major cities, has been a financial burden due to reduced industrial activity and inefficiencies in distribution. The government’s decision to redirect this idle energy to Bitcoin mining and AI data centers is a calculated move to monetize this resource. According to Bitcoin mining researcher Daniel Batten’s estimates, the allocated 2,000 MW could generate up to 17,000 BTC annually, equivalent to approximately $1.8 billion at current prices. This initiative not only promises economic returns but also aims to stabilize the power grid by utilizing excess capacity during off-peak periods.

The announcement comes on the heels of Pakistan’s legalization of digital currency earlier this year, which has attracted interest from international Bitcoin miners and data infrastructure firms. The establishment of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA) further underscores the government’s commitment to creating a regulated and investor-friendly environment for digital finance. The PDAA aims to protect investors, empower developers, and build a secure framework for blockchain-based activities, tapping into Pakistan’s estimated 15 to 20 million digital currency users and a $25 billion market potential. The government has also introduced tax incentives for AI data centers and duty exemptions for Bitcoin mining equipment, signaling a proactive approach to attracting foreign investment.

Saqib, who also serves as CEO of the PCC, emphasized that the initiative is not about speculative trading but about building a “sovereign reserve” of BTC to signal Pakistan’s long-term commitment to decentralized finance (DeFi). At BTC Vegas 2025, Saqib announced the creation of a national Bitcoin wallet to hold digital assets already in state custody, drawing inspiration from the United States’ nascent plan for a strategic Bitcoin reserve. “We will be holding these Bitcoins and we will never, ever sell them,” Saqib declared, framing the reserve as a hedge against economic instability and a step toward digital transformation.

However, the plan has sparked significant scrutiny, both domestically and internationally. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), currently engaged in financial negotiations with Pakistan, has raised concerns about allocating 2,000 MW for Bitcoin mining amid ongoing energy shortages in some regions. Critics question the prioritization of subsidized electricity rates for miners, which are significantly lower than those paid by households and industries, calling the move “puzzling and opaque.” Economists have also highlighted the volatility of BTC, noting that while its price has soared past $110,000, its historic fluctuations pose risks to the government’s strategy of accumulating digital assets as a reserve. Domestically, the initiative is at odds with Pakistan’s current legal stance, where digital currency remains illegal for individual use. This contradiction has raised questions about the government’s ability to reconcile its global ambitions with local regulations. The PDAA’s formation is a step toward regulatory clarity, but the path forward remains complex, especially as Pakistan navigates a fragile economy that narrowly avoided default in 2023. The recent 45% decline in foreign direct investment and ongoing IMF negotiations add pressure to ensure that the BTC mining strategy delivers tangible economic benefits. Domestically, the initiative is at odds with Pakistan’s current legal stance, where digital currency remains illegal for individual use. This contradiction has raised questions about the government’s ability to reconcile its global ambitions with local regulations. The PDAA’s formation is a step toward regulatory clarity, but the path forward remains complex, especially as Pakistan navigates a fragile economy that narrowly avoided default in 2023. The recent 45% decline in foreign direct investment and ongoing IMF negotiations add pressure to ensure that the BTC mining strategy delivers tangible economic benefits.

Pakistan’s digital infrastructure has received a boost from the Africa-2 Cable Project, a 45,000-kilometer submarine internet cable connecting 33 countries, enhancing the country’s appeal as a hub for data centers. Geographically positioned to connect Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Pakistan offers competitive advantages over regional rivals like India and Singapore, particularly regarding stable and affordable energy costs. The global demand for AI data centers, which exceeds available supply, further positions Pakistan to capitalize on this opportunity.

The move aligns Pakistan with a growing list of nations, including Kazakhstan, Japan, Malaysia, and Bhutan, that have embraced legal Bitcoin mining to bolster their economies. By following in the footsteps of these countries and drawing inspiration from the U.S., Pakistan is betting on the transformative potential of blockchain technology and digital assets. However, the success of this initiative will depend on the government’s ability to address regulatory contradictions, manage energy allocation equitably, and mitigate the risks associated with Bitcoin’s volatility.

As Pakistan embarks on this “new digital frontier,” the world watches closely. The strategic allocation of 2,000 MW to Bitcoin mining and AI data centers represents a bold experiment in leveraging surplus energy for economic gain. If successful, it could redefine Pakistan’s role in the global digital economy, turning a nation once burdened by energy overcapacity into a powerhouse of innovation and investment. Yet, the path is fraught with challenges, and only time will tell whether this gamble will pay off or become a cautionary tale in the volatile world of digital currency.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch: Gorilla Pool provides end to end solution for ASIC mining