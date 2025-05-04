Homepage > News > Business > Microsoft to boost AI careers for Indian women

Global technology leader Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has partnered with India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to introduce the ‘AI Careers for Women’ program. This initiative is designed to support and empower female students in higher education to pursue careers in artificial intelligence (AI).

This strategic collaboration seeks to bridge the gender gap in emerging technology by equipping women with industry-aligned AI skills, enabling them to participate meaningfully in the digital economy and become active contributors to India’s innovation-led growth. The initiative is focused on increasing women’s participation in the digital workforce and supports the government’s vision of providing fair and equal access to future-focused skill development. It seeks to open up more opportunities for women in technology-driven careers, ultimately promoting a more diverse and inclusive technology industry.

The launch of this initiative comes at a critical time, as multiple reports, including India’s Economic Survey, have highlighted growing concerns over job displacement driven by the rise of AI.

According to the Economic Survey 2024–2025, AI poses a risk of significant job losses, particularly among middle- and lower-income workers. Echoing these concerns, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem noted last year that as AI becomes more deeply integrated into the economy and its influence grows, it may eliminate more jobs than it generates. Those displaced by automation could face serious challenges in securing new employment opportunities.

“This initiative exemplifies how government and industry can come together to shape an inclusive and future-ready workforce. Our partnership with Microsoft underlines the Ministry’s commitment to expanding opportunities for women in emerging tech fields like AI,” Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE, said in a statement.

“By embedding this program within credit-linked university curricula and aligning it with the National Education Policy (NEP), we’re reimagining 21st-century learning—making it flexible, interdisciplinary, and deeply rooted in industry needs. Empowering young women with in-demand digital skills will not only transform individual careers but also accelerate the nation’s journey toward a more equitable and innovation-driven economy,” Chaudhary added.

Under this partnership, Microsoft will roll out a comprehensive 240-hour training program as part of its AI skilling and innovation framework tailored for women. The curriculum, developed in alignment with industry standards and in collaboration with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), aims to ensure relevance and quality.

Training will be implemented through a hub-and-spoke model in partnership with state-level higher education departments, the statement said. The initiative will span six states, utilizing a network of 30 Centres of Excellence (hubs) and 150 affiliated educational institutions (spokes) located in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, thereby extending the program's reach to underserved regions. "I'm thrilled to see Microsoft's partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) take shape, empowering young women in India to build careers in AI. We believe that equitable access to AI skills is crucial for inclusive economic growth," said Aparna Gupta, Global Delivery Center Leader, Microsoft India.

“Through this collaboration, we’re strengthening capacity building across institutions in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, ultimately enabling more women to thrive in an AI-powered economy and shape the workforce of tomorrow,” Gupta added.

Edunet Foundation, a key implementation partner in this initiative, will lead the program’s execution in collaboration with academic institutions, government agencies, corporate partners, and industry associations. The Foundation aims to drive systemic change within the ecosystem by fostering strong alliances across these sectors. The goal is to equip women with industry-relevant AI skills and create meaningful economic opportunities, ultimately increasing their participation in the workforce and strengthening their role in the tech-driven economy.

This program aims to improve traditional classroom education by setting up 30 Centers of Excellence within women-focused institutions, which serve as central hubs. These hubs will support 150 additional spoke institutions located in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, delivering comprehensive AI training. The initiative emphasizes practical, hands-on learning with exposure to real-world AI tools and applications, aiming to equip 20,000 students with industry-relevant skills and project-based experience.

Participants will gain access to expert-led structured training, recognized AI certifications, and opportunities for internships, apprenticeships, and fellowships. The program also offers career guidance and pathways to employment in AI-driven roles, paving the way for women to thrive in the emerging technology landscape.

The initiative will also open up new avenues for women in rural India to engage with AI, empowering them to innovate, develop AI applications, and contribute to creating AI datasets. By doing so, the program aims to nurture a strong talent pipeline for AI innovation rooted in rural communities, expanding both economic prospects and technological contributions from these regions.

This effort builds upon Microsoft’s continued collaboration with the MSDE in the area of digital skilling. MSDE will support the initiative by accrediting the AI curriculum and facilitating apprenticeship and employment opportunities for rural women through the established Centers of Excellence, further strengthening their integration into the future workforce.

