Homepage > News > Business > Maya and Lydian advance digital asset payments for everyday commerce in the Philippines

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Maya and Lydian are collaborating to enable the use of digital assets in everyday commerce in the Philippines.

Through Lydian’s digital asset acceptance infrastructure, businesses using Maya Business will be able to accept digital asset payments while receiving prompt settlement in Philippine pesos, removing exposure to price volatility.

For consumers, digital asset payments will be integrated into familiar flows such as QR codes, payment links and online checkout, including a “Pay with Crypto” option.

The initiative is designed to address key friction points that have limited merchant adoption, including volatility, custody requirements and regulatory complexity, by enabling stablecoin-based payments within a structured framework.

Maya will provide the regulated infrastructure layer for the collaboration, leveraging its merchant network and technology platform used by businesses nationwide, while supporting wallet screening, Travel Rule compliance and BSP-aligned reporting requirements.

With crypto ownership in the Philippines among the highest in Asia and stablecoin usage continuing to grow across the region, the collaboration reflects ongoing efforts to bridge digital assets with mainstream payment systems.

Lydian is a digital asset payment infrastructure that enables merchants and payment providers to accept stablecoins and other digital assets at the point of sale. Backed by Tether and Cantor Fitzgerald, Lydian oﬀers same-day settlement in local currencies, removes volatility and compliance risks, and turns digital assets into real-world spending power.

About Maya

Maya is the #1 Fintech Ecosystem in the Philippines, with Maya, the #1 Digital Bank, and Maya Business, the #1 Omni-Channel Payment Processor. Maya Bank is a digital bank regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), with deposits insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) up to P1 million per depositor. To learn more about Maya, visit maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Follow Maya at @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok and @mayaofficialph on X.

For more information:

Nick Wilwayco

Head of Public Affairs and Communications

Maya

[email protected]