Malaysian authorities are considering utilizing emerging technologies to monitor international halal certification organizations to confirm food processing standards.

The government recently signaled a clear intention to experiment with blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure compliance with halal requirements. Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department of Religious Affairs, confirmed the start of a pilot project to test halal certification monitoring with emerging technologies.

The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), the national agency in charge of halal certification, has established standards for international agencies to follow when issuing halal certificates.

Mokhtar disclosed that despite the issuances, Jakim cannot verify the authenticity of the foreign-issued halal certificate. To ensure transparency, Malaysia’s halal watchdog says it will turn to emerging technologies in a phased approach.

Participants will be required to record every stage of the supply chain on distributed ledgers, providing real-time monitoring for processed food.

“Blockchain technology ensures that each stage of the halal supply chain is recorded and verified in a transparent and immutable manner, enhancing monitoring efficiency and integrity,” said Mokhtar.

Meanwhile, with AI, the minister is eyeing the automated review of halal certificates while identifying potential cases of non-compliance in record time.

“AI allows for automatic analysis of compliance data, identifying certification inconsistencies and issuing early warnings of non-compliance,” said the Minister.

Furthermore, Jakim plans to use generative AI for Islamic teachings but noted that the large language model (LLM) will use only “shariah-compliant data.”

In recent months, Malaysia has experienced a significant acceleration in its engagement with emerging technologies. The Southeast Asian country has also tapped blockchain and AI to fight corruption amid an increased adoption in the private sector.

In early 2024, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) waded into the country with a $2.2 billion investment in AI and cloud infrastructure. A chunk of the amount is earmarked for deepening the talent pool and establishing new AI research centers for the country.

“We are committed to supporting Malaysia’s AI transformation and ensure it benefits all Malaysians,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO. “Our investments in digital infrastructure and skilling will help Malaysian businesses, communities, and developers apply the latest technology to drive inclusive economic growth and innovation across the country.” China deepens AI talent pool

Elsewhere, China’s Tsinghua University has announced plans to expand admissions into the institution with an eye on deepening the talent pool for emerging technologies.

The university will expand admissions by an additional 150 students, focusing on AI-based curriculum. This latest development follows the establishment of a new college of general studies for undergraduates, with AI reflected in all its courses.

The new faculty will integrate AI into its learning curriculum, with a keen focus on interdisciplinary capabilities for new students. The university’s leadership indicates that the initiative aims to reinforce its position as the premier institution for AI in China.

Besides establishing a faculty and expanding admissions, the university is equipping its workforce with additional AI training to keep pace with digitalization. A big portion of the university’s budget has been earmarked for personnel training while a portion is expected to be deployed for AI-based research and development (R&D).

The initiative follows a streak of AI-based offerings by the leading university in Northwest Beijing. Currently, nearly 147 classes in the university have piloted AI-based teaching systems across 117 courses.

As the learning session commences, a university spokesperson is considering the comprehensive integration of intelligent teaching assistants for lesson planning and grading functions. It is also looking into experimenting with an AI-based plagiarism checker amid rising generative AI use by students.

On the other hand, Tsinghua University is providing students with AI assistants with advanced personalization perks for self-paced learning, while plans are laid out for a credential program open to the public on the basics of AI and the rollout of general education courses for AI.

The university’s end goal is to provide a talent pipeline for China’s emerging AI ecosystem, which is filled with service providers keen on challenging Western dominance. Given the country’s focus on boosting its development efforts, Chinese universities are anticipated to play a pivotal role in enhancing the talent pool within this sector.

Apart from AI, Chinese universities are increasing their investments in blockchain technology, with institutions setting up Web3 and metaverse departments.

The country is also moving toward integrating emerging technologies to enhance public services in payments, health, and transportation. Its recent push has seen it pursue minimum global standards for AI in the United Nations while tightening controls for service providers in the region.

The rollout of DeepSeek to compete with Western generative AI offerings is considered a big win by the Asian superpower as it catches up with other regional first movers.

