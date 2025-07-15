Homepage > News > Business > Coins.ph and HashKey Group team up to launch 24/7 remittance corridor between the Philippines and Hong Kong

Manila, Philippines, July 15 — Coins.ph, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet in the Philippines, has announced a landmark partnership with HashKey Group, operator of Hong Kong’s largest* licensed crypto exchange, HashKey Exchange. This collaboration marks HashKey Exchange’s strategic entry across Southeast Asia and sets the stage for a new era of compliant, digital asset-powered cross-border infrastructure between two of Asia’s most dynamic economies.

The partnership aims to establish a seamless, fully regulated, and always-on corridor for users to move funds between the Philippines and Hong Kong. By directly integrating Coins.ph and HashKey Exchange, users will soon be able to access near-instant on and off-ramps between Philippine Pesos (PHP) and Hong Kong Dollars (HKD), significantly reducing friction for remittances, payments, and broader digital asset flows.

“This partnership is a game-changer not only for crypto users but for the millions of Filipinos with strong ties to Hong Kong,” said Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph. “Through Coins.ph’s platform in the Philippines and with HashKey’s fully licensed infrastructure in Hong Kong, we’re building a 24/7 crypto-powered bridge between the two regions. This is a major step forward in making remittances faster, cheaper, and more accessible for everyone.”

“HashKey Exchange is proud to collaborate with Coins.ph to build a secure, transparent, and 24/7 value transfer corridor between Hong Kong and the Philippines,” said Randall Chan, Managing Director of HashKey Exchange. “This partnership is also a key step in our Global Shared Liquidity initiative—designed to connect regulated exchanges across regions and establish a unified global trading network with deep, reliable liquidity.”

The collaboration is grounded in regulatory compliance, leveraging Coins.ph’s licenses from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and HashKey’s position as one of the leading licensed virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong. With growing clarity around digital asset regulation in both markets, this partnership provides a model for compliant, scalable infrastructure supporting both retail and institutional flows.

The partnership between Coins.ph and HashKey Exchange aims to build institutional-grade solutions across Southeast Asia. This includes onboarding enterprise users, enabling business-to-business cross-border transactions, and expanding coverage, eventually in other regional markets through Coins.xyz, Coins.ph's global entity, and Coins Brazil. "Our goal is more than just a corridor—it's a foundation for interoperable digital finance across Asia," added Zhou. "As regulatory frameworks solidify across the region, we're moving quickly to serve not just individuals, but also institutions that require compliant and efficient cross-border settlement solutions."

The Coins.ph and HashKey partnership marks a milestone in that journey and signals the broader potential of Asia’s maturing crypto ecosystem.

As Southeast Asia’s digital asset landscape continues to grow, this partnership illustrates what the future of digital money movement can be: fast, secure, compliant, and always open.

*As of January 31, 2025, HashKey Exchange ranked 7th on CoinGecko and is the highest-ranked licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong.

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is on a mission to power the new internet with easy access to digital assets and web3 products. Launched in 2014, Coins.ph is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines and has gained the trust of more than 18 million users. Through the easy-to-use mobile app, users can buy and sell a variety of different cryptocurrencies and access a wide range of financial services.

Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and is the first ever crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from a central bank.

About HashKey Exchange

On a mission to set the bar for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, safety, and security, HashKey Exchange (HBL) was granted as a licensed virtual asset exchange to provide retail services in Hong Kong. HashKey Exchange has received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to operate a virtual asset trading platform under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) licence, Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licence and Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) licence. As HashKey Group’s flagship exchange business, HashKey Exchange provides trading services for both professional investors (PI) and retail investors. HashKey Exchange has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications. HashKey Exchange does not service users from Mainland China, United States and certain other jurisdictions in compliance with laws and regulations. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong or any other regulator.

For media enquiries and more information, please contact: HashKey Exchange Jade Shi Senior PR Manager [email protected]