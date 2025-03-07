Homepage > News > Business > Leveling up with HandCash featuring Brandon Cryderman

Brandon Cryderman is the Head of Business Development at HandCash. This week, he joined the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream to discuss the company’s latest developments, MNEE stablecoin integration, why HandCash is focused on gaming and more.

MNEE has officially launched

Wuckert opens by informing us that the MNEE stablecoin has officially launched on the 1Sat Ordinals protocol. There has been lots of buzz and excitement around it, and he’s looking forward to hearing Cryderman’s take on how HandCash plans to integrate it.

Before beginning the stream, Wuckert directly addresses United States President Donald Trump. He tells him that the crypto strategic reserve isn’t something he should be using U.S. taxpayer money for and should return that money to the people it rightfully belongs to. Wuckert emphasizes he is a political independent, and his position on this isn’t motivated by partisan politics. He also points viewers to his latest CoinGeek article, where he goes into the issue in more detail.

What is HandCash up to?

Cryderman joins the stream, and Wuckert jumps right into it with him. What has he been up to, and what has HandCash been up to as a company?

The answer is straightforward: They’re trying to make the best gaming platform out there. ChampionsTCG was a great fit, and they’re now working closer with them to refine the user journey and put all the pieces together so it can reach its full potential.

Cryderman emphasizes that HandCash saw the potential for ChampionsTCG early and wanted to invest time and resources into helping make it a success. The user experience needs to be as smooth as possible, meaning registering, depositing, withdrawing, and buying coins with debit and credit cards need to be seamless. This is how they plan to break BSV into the mainstream without people even realizing it.

Wuckert says he has always believed in Bitcoin as cash and likes the HandCash approach of abstracting the nerdy stuff away and creating a positive, smooth user experience.

“Blockchain is a means, not an end,” Cryderman agrees. HandCash wants to focus on gaming and become an actual solution instead of a general platform. The real innovation here is that people can move money around on the Internet and want to extend that to apps. HandCash wants to focus on gaming and become an actual solution instead of a general platform. The real innovation here is that people can move money around on the Internet and want to extend that to apps.

While they are focusing on gaming, HandCash also has the Veridian project. This allows anyone to use all of their powerful backend tools and to avail of services like consultancy for any use case. Wallet API, which is a Veridian project tool, can be used for any type of application.

More About the MNEE stablecoin

Wuckert says Former HandCash CEO Alex Agut was a big proponent of stablecoins on BSV. He reminds us that HandCash has been trying to make it a reality for a while, but it ran into roadblocks like the USDC deal falling through. Finally, RockWallet has figured it out with MNEE. What’s happening from the HandCash side?

Cryderman says there are still a few parts to go, including swaps to and from BSV and other currencies. It will launch sometime this year but will be integrated into Veridian sooner.

Later, Wuckert asks whether Cryderman has a position on the stablecoins versus native asset debate. He replies that, regardless of the position anyone takes, it’s easier to do business if dollars are involved. Not having them involves selling BSV itself as a concept, which is an extra step in getting deals done.

GameFi and why it never went mainstream

Wuckert recalls how, five years ago, he thought gaming would be the thing to take blockchain and digital currencies mainstream. He still believes that, but it has been slower than he thought. One of the reasons is that everything is in silos (e.g., Polygon or Solana), and interoperability isn’t there. That said, about $1 trillion in liquidity is floating around the various blockchains out there, and those are potential customers. What is HandCash doing to make it easy for them to come across to BSV?

Cryderman begins by thanking the people behind 1Sat Ordinals. These enable ownership of digital items and money, a key piece in popularizing blockchain games. Right now, their target is mainstream gamers while not cutting out crypto gamers. He explains that there’s a Venn diagram and lots of crossover between the two, and they want to cast as wide a net as possible.

Later in the stream, a viewer asks why so many gamers hate ‘crypto.’ It’s because they have been shoehorned into a worse user experience than the traditional games offer, and a lot of trust has been abused, Cryderman replies.

To learn more about the upcoming Farm Syndicate game, when HandCash will enable debit card purchases, and why good ideas don’t require force, check out the replay of this episode here.

