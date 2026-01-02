Homepage > News > Finance > LatAm’s largest stock exchange to launch tokenization platform

Brazil’s main stock exchange, Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (or more popularly, B3), plans to launch a tokenization platform for real-world assets (RWAs). The exchange will also launch its own stablecoin to facilitate token trading.

Announcing the move, vice president of products Luiz Masagão revealed that B3 intends to launch the stablecoin in the first half of 2026. The stablecoin will be the first move in the company’s strategy of becoming the ultimate tokenization infrastructure provider in South America. It will serve as “a tool enabling trading in tokens,” he stated.

“The intention is to connect the tokenization platform to the current infrastructure of the exchange, for trading and post-trading, to offer new products to the market through the platform,” he added.

Some outlets report that the tokenization platform will make assets fungible, allowing token traders and traditional traders to transact without either being aware of the asset’s original form. Masagão says this would facilitate a “smoother transition, with both benefitting from the same liquidity.”

The stablecoin—to be pegged to the Brazilian real—will be at the heart of the tokenization, Masagão pointed out.

“The stablecoin, in this case, would be the enabler of settlement in this new structure, and also serve as a tool for the entire digital ecosystem to use it as a means of settlement in reals,” he stated. While the stablecoin would initially focus on facilitating trading, the exchange believes there’s a large addressable market across Brazil since the central bank dropped While the stablecoin would initially focus on facilitating trading, the exchange believes there’s a large addressable market across Brazil since the central bank dropped its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project , dubbed Drex.

Based in São Paulo, B3 is the largest stock exchange in Latin America. The total market cap of all the securities listed on the bourse is estimated at nearly $1 trillion. B3 is an even bigger player in the trading of exchange-traded derivatives, where it ranks second only to India’s NSE.

The ultimate goal is to enable round-the-clock trading, revealed Rodrigo Nardoni, the VP of technology.

“With these technologies, we don’t force all brokers to operate 24/7, but those who want to will be able to do so through this fully tokenized infrastructure,” he stated.

Tokenization of RWAs has ballooned into a $400 billion market, data from rwa.xyz shows, with experts at Citi (NASDAQ: C) and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) projecting it could hit $19-$30 trillion within the next four to eight years.

However, infrastructure is dominated by blockchain-native platforms such as Ondo Finance and Securitize. B3 could become a global industry heavyweight as institutional players have historically preferred platforms developed by legacy peers. In digital bonds, for instance, Euroclear’s D-FMI platform has over $1 billion in issuances, with blockchain-native platforms still struggling to attract any sizable clients.

