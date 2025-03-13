Homepage > News > Business > Kia, Samsung explore IoT; T-Systems dips into metaverse

South Korea-based companies Kia and Samsung have signed a deal to collaborate on Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in automobiles, unveiling new consumer use cases.

KIA will begin integrating its purpose-built vehicles (PBVs) into Samsung’s AI-powered IoT platform, SmartThings Pro. Both entities signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2025 Kia EV Day event in Spain, signaling a complete acceptance of emerging technologies.

Beginning with its PV5 model, Kia will retrofit SmartThings Pro to enhance business mobility, ensuring seamless connectivity between its vehicles and commercial operations to improve efficiency and streamline workflows. The project will undergo a pilot across several use cases following a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) validation phase, with a commercial rollout scheduled for mid-2026.

During the PoC validation, business owners of PBVs were able to remotely control their Samsung smart appliances from their cars via in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems or tablets connected to the PBVs.

In one use case, both firms will experiment with a “work mode” in the PBVs to remotely trigger air conditioning and signages before users enter their stores. Conversely, a “closing mode” can remotely turn off appliances and turn on security monitoring devices for real-time alerts or equipment malfunctions.

These remote functionalities will allow operators of unmanned guesthouses to confirm check-ins and handle business operations from their vehicles. Unmanned laundromats, cafes, and a broad range of stores can also leverage IoT integrations to roll out pre-set workflows for their operations.

“With SmartThings Pro, B2B customers will gain centralized control over both their stores and vehicles,” said Park Chan-woo, Vice President of Samsung’s B2B Integrated Offering Center. “Through this collaboration, we aim to expand AI-driven B2B solutions with Kia’s expertise in mobility.”

There are plans to expand the IoT integrations in the coming months, building on a previous tripartite agreement between Hyundai (NASDAQ: HYMTF), Samsung, and Kia.

Besides IoT, blockchain technology is also staking its claim in the car manufacturing sector, unveiling new applications for the industry. In one case, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) turned to blockchain to store car titles for increased transparency, and with self-driving cars recording impressive adoption rates, BMW (NASDAQ: BMWYY) and General Motors (NASDAQ: GM) are also integrating the technology to protect user data from unauthorized access. With the latest developments in the sector, experts project that the automobile blockchain market is expected to balloon by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% over an eight-year period.

Metaverse for industrial use cases

In other news, Deutsche Telekom’s (NASDAQ: DTEGY) international system integrator division, T-Systems, has announced a partnership with consultancy firm Drees & Sommer on metaverse-based digital twins offering for industrial use cases.

The platform will leverage Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) Omniverse designed for enterprise applications, particularly the digitalization of industrial environments. The collaborative offering will be used to create a replica of real-world industrial environments with help from the underlying blockchain technology.

The project has seen action in the automobile sector, with parties tapping an established car manufacturer to experiment with the offering. Both parties say the offering has shown glimpses of promise, setting the stage for a broader expansion into other industries.

Manufacturers can use the Omniverse-based platform to digitally map their equipment, systems, buildings, and personnel. A digital twin offers advanced monitoring and preventive maintenance functionality to eliminate supply chain bottlenecks.

“This enables internal and external teams to work faster and more efficiently,” read the statement. “The improvement in the data available ensures early evaluations of overall concepts, higher planning quality, and smoother commissioning – both virtually and in the real world.”

Apart from advanced monitoring, the platform offers a range of benefits, including transparency and efficiency perks. Manufacturing companies can also use the offering for regulatory compliance in financial audits and carbon emissions tracking.

In addition to streamlined, collaborative processes between departments, there are lower planning and operational costs.

“Industrial companies across all sectors are in a phase of change,” said Christian Hort, an executive at T-Systems. “A wealth of possible application scenarios offers manufacturing companies a wide range of solutions for factory and building planning.”

Since making its debut in the automotive sector, blockchain has seen wide applicability across the board. A study compiled by Report Prime in 2024 projects that blockchain in the automotive market could soar to a market capitalization of $160 million by the end of the decade.

There are already indications of growth in the sector, accentuated by the digitization of 42 million car titles on distributed ledgers in the United States, with notable car manufacturers from the other side of the globe following suit.

