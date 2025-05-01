Homepage > News > Business > Kazakhstan, South Korea team up for public sector AI use

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kazakhstan and South Korea are moving toward full-scale artificial intelligence (AI) integration for public sector applications.

According to a report, both nations shared their progress with AI integration at a diplomatic seminar in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana. South Korean ambassador to Kazakhstan Tae-ick Cho revealed in his keynote address that the East Asian country is spearheading public sector AI applications.

Apart from leading in AI hardware and software production, South Korea is working on a global uniform framework. Per Cho, South Korea is engaging with different countries to roll out ethical standards for AI, narrowing the focus to the public sector utility.

“As a leading producer of both AI software and hardware, Korea is well-placed to assume key roles and responsibilities in making the emerging global AI governance framework,” remarked Cho at the conference.

Furthermore, the ambassador noted that South Korea is deepening its bilateral relationship with Kazakhstan, focusing on emerging technologies. The South Korean ambassador notes that their technological collaboration will improve local economies and streamline government processes.

“By working together, our two nations can not only cooperate in advancing AI technologies and related policies but also foster mutual growth in our economies and societies,” added Cho.

Kazakhstan’s representatives to the diplomatic seminar revealed a long streak of government initiatives to revolutionize public services. Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Dmitry Mun, disclosed that Kazakhstan has 20 years of exploring e-government solutions.

The latest play is the integration of AI into its homegrown gov-tech architecture for public benefit. Mun says Kazakhstan has launched over 50 AI-backed projects that directly impact eight million residents.

Akin to South Korea’s strategy, Mun adds that Kazakhstan is exporting its AI solutions to its neighbours with a reach into West Africa.

Both nations are adopting other emerging technologies

While Kazakhstan and South Korea appear to be pursuing AI development fast, both nations are also looking at other emerging technologies. In 2024, Kazakhstan rolled out Web3 educational initiatives.

On the other hand, South Korea is testing the waters with a blockchain-based digital ID while its pension services are exploring a blockchain-powered accounting system. Furthermore, both countries are making keen progress with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

China: Guangdong rolls out AI education initiatives for younger students

Elsewhere, China’s Guangdong province has launched a new AI initiative for younger students designed to improve learning experiences and deepen the talent pool. The The initiative targets primary and secondary school students in Guangdong province, providing an early start to AI literacy. Lin Rupeng, director of the Department of Education, shared insights into the new AI learning policy for the province as part of a broader emerging technology strategy.

Pupils in primary schools will have access to at least six hours of AI learning exposure each school year. The initiative recommends AI lessons for junior high school students not less than 10 hours per year, while senior high school students will attend one-hour AI classes every fortnight.

“Promoting AI education in primary and secondary schools will help us better explore educational resources and support sustainable educational development,” said Lin.

According to the director, the broad application of AI across the board will bridge the gap between schools in rural and urban areas, providing equal opportunities for students.

At its core, the initiative is designed to equip primary school students with a basic understanding of AI. Junior secondary school students will have an intermediate knowledge of AI, while senior high school students will begin AI design and innovation studies.

Per Lin, teachers will be at the forefront of the AI initiative, creating lessons that are tailored to their immediate needs. Lin notes that teachers will transition from mere users to AI education designers while pupils will advance toward innovation leaders.

“Technology empowerment should not add a burden, but make learning more engaging and real,” said Lin. “Improving life literacy is not about mechanical training — it’s about awakening every student’s spirit of innovation.”

There are plans to expand the AI learning initiative to the rest of China’s provinces. China is racing toward AI and emerging technologies, finding sky-high utility across several industries.

AI in education garners significant interest

Several technology giants are launching new offerings to improve classroom learning experiences for students leaning on generative AI. Alongside the interest of the private sector is a growing government appetite for AI education, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) joining the fray with a national education strategy.

Despite the growing interest, UNICEF has warned against the unchecked adoption of AI in classrooms. The UN is pushing for tighter restrictions to prevent a raft of ethical issues, ranging from plagiarism to cheating, and potential effects on the emotional well-being of young children.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch: Demonstrating the potential of blockchain’s fusion with AI