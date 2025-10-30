Homepage > News > Business > Kazakhstan partners with EU; Huawei launches GovTech1.0

Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) have strengthened existing ties to accelerate digital transformation in Central Asia, leveraging emerging technologies and cross-border collaboration.

According to a report by The Astana Times, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov attended a ministerial meeting hosted by the EU in Luxembourg. The meeting, attended by key EU officials and foreign ministers from Central Asian countries, reiterated previous commitments to enhanced collaboration between the two regions.

Issetov noted that Kazakhstan’s role as Central Asia‘s largest economy presented the EU with the opportunities to achieve its digital transformation objectives in the region. He highlighted Kazakhstan’s position as a key transit hub in Central Asia and its significant investment in emerging technologies over the past year.

EU officials expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Europe. Both parties identified the successes as a result of the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), a bilateral arrangement on 29 key areas of collaboration.

Signed five years ago, Issetov noted that EPCA has laid the foundation for future collaboration between Kazakhstan and the EU. Given the initial successes of the agreement, Issetov disclosed to EU officials that similar milestones can be achieved across Central Asia.

Officials from the European Investment Bank (EIB) have initiated discussions on increasing funding for digital transformation projects in Central Asia. Particularly, parties reviewed the US$1.7 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the EIB and Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

A significant portion of the sum will be allocated to digital infrastructure, while a third will be dedicated to a renewable energy project. For Kazakhstan, the EIB will explore collaboration opportunities in Kazakhstan’s Alem.AI International Center and Smart Cargo digital platform.

Despite playing catch-up to the rest of the world, Central Asia has notched impressive milestones in digital transformation. The region is integrating blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) into key sectors of the economy, with Uzbekistan emerging as the regional leader for digital currency adoption.

Kazakhstan inches forward with next-gen technologies

Kazakhstan has shifted its approach to emerging technologies from tentative to more aggressive in recent months. The Central Asian country has embraced stablecoins for the payment of regulatory fees, with officials eyeing the launch of CryptoCity, a pilot zone for digital assets.

Kazakhstan’s strides have garnered the attention of Belgium and Qatar, underscored by a raft of bilateral cooperation agreements. Meanwhile, digital payments in Kazakhstan have reached an all-time high, accounting for over 80% of payments as cash-based transactions falter.

Huawei launches GovTech1.0 to accelerate digitization in the Middle East and Central Asia

Chinese technology giant Huawei has rolled out a new framework to assist governments in the Middle East and Central Asia with their push toward digitization, focused on efficiency and productivity. Dubbed Dubbed GovTech1.0 , the new framework will operate as a “strategic blueprint” for government modernization, offering tailored solutions for the Middle East and Central Asia. Unveiled at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai, Huawei’s new framework is built on four foundational pillars designed to accelerate digital transformation in emerging economies.

Under the first pillar, GovTech1.0 will offer governments network broadbandisation, underscored by high-bandwidth and multi-service networks for digital infrastructure. Furthermore, the framework will provide platform standardization, ensuring that government systems are not fragmented.

GovTech 1.0 will address the issue of data silos through its robust data harmonization capabilities while featuring application intelligentization functionalities via AI. Armed with these four pillars, Huawei is poised to assist Middle East and Central Asian countries in moving beyond online government services to intelligence governance.

Allen Tang, President of the ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Department at Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, disclosed in a keynote address that the framework is tailored to the region’s peculiarities. Drawing on the findings of Huawei’s Global Digital and Intelligence Index (GDII), Tang noted that the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are pursuing digitalization through substantial investments in emerging technologies.

The countries have increased the size of their bets on AI, blockchain, IPv6, and SRv6 technologies to support broader economic reforms. For Huawei, the capabilities of GovTech 1.0 reflect its strengths in connectivity, AI, and cloud technologies, rivaling those of its U.S. and European counterparts.

“The GovTech1.0 Framework is built upon deep insights into the development patterns of digital and intelligent governments, as well as through the transformation practices in the Middle East and Central Asia,” read the announcement.

Revolutionizing government processes using next-gen tools

Across the globe, governments are overhauling their processes in the quest for efficiency and transparency, adopting AI and blockchain for several use cases. Ethiopian authorities have recently confirmed the digitization of over 900 government services, while Nigeria has unveiled plans to transition to wholly digital operations.

Meanwhile, Jordan has revealed plans to integrate blockchain technology for government operations, including smart contracts and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, which are expected to become mainstream. In Japan, authorities are leaning on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to reward public officials, while U.S. government agencies have unveiled several initiatives with DLT, ranging from security to combating counterfeit products.

