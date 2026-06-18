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TORONTO, ON – Blockchain Futurist Conference returns July 21–22, 2026, with a focus on the future of finance. From digital assets and stablecoins to tokenization and artificial intelligence, the event explores the technologies reshaping financial systems in Canada and around the world.

Blockchain Futurist Conference is a showcase of digital asset innovation designed to foster networking and business development. Its famous outdoor VIP Cabana area features more than 50 private cabanas hosted by institutions, investors and policymakers driving digital asset adoption in Canada and globally.

Featured discussions will explore the most important issues shaping the future of finance, including digital asset regulation, institutional adoption, compliance, stablecoins, and tokenization.



Sessions include Parliament, Policy & Regulation: Canada’s Digital Asset Future featuring leaders from the Canadian Web3 Council, Shakepay, the Canadian Securities Exchange, Parliament, and the legal sector; Institutional Adoption: What’s Next for Digital Assets? featuring speakers from Bloomberg, Messari, JPMorgan, Mastercard, and zkSync; and Digital Assets & Compliance: The New Competitive Advantage featuring experts in compliance, regulation, and risk management.

A top sponsor this year is AiraPay, a company building next-generation payment infrastructure that bridges traditional banking, global payments, and digital assets. AiraPay will be featured on stage and in the expo hall, showcasing how modern financial infrastructure is enabling faster, more efficient global money movement.



“We’re seeing growing demand for infrastructure that connects traditional banking rails with digital asset and stablecoin networks. At AiraPay, we’re building the technology that helps businesses move money globally with greater speed, flexibility, and efficiency as finance becomes increasingly interconnected.”



Featured programming includes House of Intelligence: Where Institutions Meet Web3, a forum dedicated to exploring the intersection of finance, artificial intelligence, privacy-preserving technologies, and digital assets. The event is organized by House of Intelligence and co-hosted by House of ZK.

Global participation will be highlighted through Invest Hong Kong‘s workshop, The Global Hub for Digital Assets, exploring Hong Kong’s role as a leading destination for digital asset innovation, investment, and regulatory development.

The evolution of digital money will also be a key topic throughout the event. Stablecorp joins as the official Stablecoin Sponsor, showcasing the growing role stablecoins are playing within modern financial systems and digital asset markets.



Roundtable will be onsite conducting interviews in the backstage VIP Speaker Lounge with industry leaders from across the digital asset ecosystem. Through live conversations and media coverage, the platform will help spotlight the trends, companies, and innovators shaping the future of finance.

Additional discussions will explore topics including real-world asset tokenization, digital identity, decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and the growing role of institutional capital within the Web3 ecosystem.

“Finance is undergoing one of the most significant transformations in its history,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Blockchain Futurist Conference. “We’re seeing digital assets move from niche technology into real-world financial infrastructure. It’s exciting to bring together the people building it and the people adopting it.”

Blockchain Futurist Conference take place July 21–22, 2026, bringing together thousands of attendees from across the technology, finance, and digital asset industries.

To learn more, visit FuturistConference.com.

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada’s largest Web3 and AI event. Since 2018, the conference has brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and industry leaders to explore the technologies shaping the future. Known for its immersive experiences, Futurist transforms an entertainment complex into a living showcase of Web3, AI, digital assets, and emerging technology.