While blockchain technology has recently expanded its presence in e-commerce, a new report suggests that the metaverse will boost its market share within the ecosystem.

The metaverse is expected to clinch a market valuation of $255 billion by 2033, buoyed by several factors. From $9.5 billion in 2025, the push to $255 billion translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39% over an eight-year period.

The metaverse allows users to interact in an immersive virtual world, leveraging next-gen solutions like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Although still in its infancy, metaverse applications have indicated significant promise for consumers, allowing shoppers to experience physical retail environments from their devices.

A key market driver will be the need for consumers to experience immersive shopping experiences rather than casually scrolling through listings. Pioneering brands that lean on providing personalized and immersive shopping experiences are expected to experience a surge in activity levels.

Aware of the changing landscape, venture capital (VC) firms are making sizable bets in firms building virtual stores. A market.us report highlights a spike in capital injections for enterprises dabbling in novel interactive market strategies while predicting an extended streak into late 2030.

A common denominator is blockchain, with service providers integrating the technology into their operations for heightened transparency and security features.

By component, the software sector is expected to maintain its lead in the industry, supported by recent technological innovations and advanced metaverse platforms. On the other hand, the hardware component is projected to gain momentum after 2025 due to the anticipated decrease in VR headset prices.

While personalized and immersive shopping is tipped to be the leading use case, the report predicts the rise of virtual events in the coming years. Akin to trade fairs, these events on metaverse platforms will allow brands access to a broad pool of clients while fostering real-time communication and brand engagement.

Meanwhile, several reports point to ballooning market capitalization for the metaverse by the decade's end. Experts tip the sector to spike by $10 trillion, driven by applications in manufacturing, gaming, social media, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Amid the incoming growth, regulators are bracing for new risks for consumers with the rise of "meta crimes," including identity theft, intellectual property (IP) theft, and sexual offenses. Interpol and local authorities are taking preemptive steps to protect consumers while leading technology firms are making a play for uniformity.

Metaverse in gaming

Rockstar Games is reportedly exploring moves to transform the incoming Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) into a sprawling metaverse for users, leaning on user-generated content and immersive experiences.

The game publisher is in talks with Fortnite and Roblox creators about integrating custom assets and experiences into the game. The shift to align GTA 6 with metaverse goals stems from the successes of video games that incorporate user-generated third-party content.

Rockstar Games developers are eager to adopt the model used by Roblox and Fortnite, especially regarding external collaboration. To underscore its commitment to a metaverse-style game, Rockstar Games is in high-level discussions with leading content creators from its franchise while bringing leading creators from Roblox and Fortnite.

While details of the discussions remain sparse, creators will be allowed to customize gaming environments, with optimists hinting at introducing digital assets for the game. If the company proceeds with its metaverse plans, creators can earn via a revenue split following purchases of custom items.

Described as open-ended, Rockstar’s conversations with the creators did not mention revenue-sharing with creators.

The metaverse plans are tipped to only apply to GTA 6 Online, but the company remains tight-lipped about whether or not they will substantially affect in-game mechanics.

Pundits say that Rockstar Games will expand on GTA 5 Online’s existing offerings to improve revenue generation by “deepening creator participation.” Aside from its discussions with creators, the easiest opportunity for Rockstar Games will be mainstream brand collaborations in GTA 6 Online.

Gamers are looking forward to GTA 6’s launch in Fall 2025, nearly 13 years after the release of GTA 5 in 2013.

New applications for the metaverse

After years in niche sectors, the metaverse is pushing into mainstream applications, with gaming considered a ranking use case. Rather than a mainstream embrace, game publishers are inching forward with non-fungible token (NFT) integrations while others are taking a deep dive.

For enthusiasts, combining metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI) will have far-reaching effects on gaming. Gamers are bracing for an intuitive and immersive gaming experience, while others are mulling the prospect of improved non-playable character (NPC) interactions.

