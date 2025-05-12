Homepage > News > Finance > Germany’s KfW invests $11 million in digital bonds

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Germany-based banking giant KfW has invested $11 million on digital bonds, marking a pivotal moment for traditional finance embracing Web3 solutions.

The state-owned KfW has invested in the blockchain-based Pfandbrief mortgage bond. Launched by Berlin Hyp, the digital mortgage bond was issued in 2024 as part of the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) wholesale blockchain settlement experiment under the German Electronic Securities Act.

Going forward, KfW, described as Germany’s safest bank, has signaled an intention to enter the secondary market for Berlin Hyp’s digital bond. The $11 million transaction took place in an over-the-counter transaction, tapping Frankfurt-based DekaBank as seller and market maker.

The arrangement sidesteps the need for a central securities depository (CSD) while leaning on DekaBank to operate as custodian. KfW executives say a key motivation for the transaction is dwindling liquidity in the secondary market, citing a lucrative market opportunity.

“As an internationally very active capital market participant, we want to put a strong emphasis on digitalisation by highlighting innovation opportunities as an issuer and as an investor,” said KfW Group Treasurer Tim Armbruster.

“We see clear long-term advantages in the use of DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) in the financial market, as transactions are carried out faster and more efficiently,” he added.

This is not KfW’s first rodeo with digital bonds, as the Germany-based bank has previously issued its first offering in 2022 and another $4 billion digital bond in 2024.

After its experiences with blockchain-based digital issuances, KfW rolled out suggestions to improve the state of the local ecosystem in Germany. KfW is pushing for robust secondary markets with deep liquidity and central bank settlement solutions.

KfW advocates for regional central banks to recognize digital securities for collateral purposes to provide regulatory clarity for market participants; the bank argued that a collaborative European network would be a moving factor for the local industry.

Digital bonds rise to meteoric highs in 2025

Digital bonds are enjoying a surge of institutional interest in recent months, reaching a valuation of $3.14 billion in 2025 alone. Issuers in Europe and Asia are recording the largest growth in the sector, dwarfing their North American counterparts.

While corporations are leading the charge, governments are joining the trend. Thailand’s government has plans to issue a $149 million digital bond, laying the foundation for an increased government footprint.

MultiBank inks deal with MAG and Mavryk for $3 billion real estate tokenization

In other news, MultiBank, Mavryk, and MAG have signed a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization deal in what appears to be the largest collaboration in the emerging sector. According to a According to a report , real estate giant MAG will see $3 billion of its United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based luxury properties tokenized using blockchain. The arrangement taps blockchain infrastructure provider Mavryk and financial derivatives broker MultiBank Group for the initiative.

“In bringing together MAG’s distinguished real estate holdings with MultiBank Group’s regulatory acumen, we’ve created a fully governed ecosystem for RWA tokenization,” said MultiBank CEO Zak Taher.

MultiBank’s RWA platform will host the tokenized versions of MAG’s luxury properties. The UAE-based real estate firm will see its Ritz-Carlton Residences and Creekside listed on the RWA marketplace, but there are plans to increase the value from $3 billion to $10 billion.

The platform’s MBG native token will provide a range of utilities for holders, including priority access to properties and trading discounts. Furthermore, holders will have access to power staking functionalities and a deflationary buyback mechanism to sweeten the deal for participants.

Apart from MAG accepting the tokenization of a portion of its real estate holdings, Multibank and Mavryk have their share of the heavy lifting to do. According to the press statement, Mavryk will handle blockchain functionalities, while MultiBank will provide a regulated RWA marketplace.

A close look at the fine print reveals that Mavryk will take on the additional role of decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations. On the other hand, MultiBank will run points on liquidity and governance using the MBG token while operating within the acceptable regulatory bandwidth.

“The goal is to tokenize high-value, income-generating real estate assets that have traditionally been difficult to access or trade,” read the report.

Interest in real estate tokenization surges

The tokenization market is inching toward mainstream acceptance, with multiple reports tipping the industry to reach $15 trillion in 2040. A chunk of the valuation is expected to be powered by real-estate tokenization, projected to rack up impressive compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

Japanese leasing companies have experimented with real estate tokenization, providing market participants with fractionalization and deep liquidity perks. Israel and Nigerian authorities are proceeding to trial real estate tokenization to improve productivity and revenue generation.

Watch: Fintech Revolution Summit sheds light on fintech’s impact on Filipinos