Gemini offers new feature for AI experts with Gems

Google’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini has received major system upgrades, including the ability to customize versions of the chatbot and integration with the latest image generator.

According to the company’s announcement, Gemini users will be able to create their custom versions of Gemini to “refine” and improve the output for specific use cases. Dubbed Gems, the new feature allows users to tailor instructions to the chatbot, save, and access them with the push of a button.

Only users of Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise subscribers will have access to the Gems functionality with Google confirming the rollout for mobile and desktop devices. After months of stress testing, Google says the Gems feature will be open to users in 150 countries, supporting a range of languages.

While users can customize their Gems, Google is launching the offering with a set of premade customizations, including a learning coach and a brainstormer to simplify complex topics and generate new ideas. Other premade Gems are a career guide, a coding partner, and a writing editor to support users seeking efficiency in these areas.

To assist in the seamless creation of Gems, Gemini offers a rewrite feature to fine-tune the prompts issued by users. However, Google places guardrails on the sharing of Gems with other users, who are unable to continue chats with Gems that they did not customize.

“With regards to sharing, the Gems you create are for personal use at this time,” said a Google spokesperson to one news outlet. “You can share chats that you’ve had with Gems by creating a public link, but shared chats with Gems cannot be continued by others you share the link with.”

For now, users of the Gems feature cannot generate images, and the feature cannot be accessed with Gemini Live, with the company reserving the right to remove a Gem for violating its Terms of Services or Prohibited Use Policy. A keen example will be bad actors using Gems to facilitate digital asset fraud or the spread of fake news, which can upset the ecosystem.

An integration with Imagen 3

Weeks after unveiling its latest text-to-image generator, Google has announced its integration with Gemini, pushing the frontiers of the chatbot’s image generation abilities. Per the announcement, Google disclosed that Imagen 3 offers superior capabilities above its peers, with a range of safety guardrails to protect consumers.

The integration will feature Google’s invisible watermarking tool, SynthID, with the generation of humans scheduled for a future date. The company says it will not support the generation of photorealistic individuals or gory and sexual scenes in line with its policy, pledging to roll out future improvements.

“Of course, as with any generative AI tool, not every image Gemini creates will be perfect, but we’ll continue to listen to feedback from early users as we keep improving,” read the announcement.

