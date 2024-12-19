Homepage > News > Business > First blockchain-powered fleet in the Philippines launched

The Philippines has taken a bold step in integrating blockchain technology into its transportation industry. Digital currency exchange Coins.ph, global ride-hailing platform inDrive, and decentralized mapping network Hivemapper have joined forces to unveil the country’s first blockchain-powered fleet.

Officially launched on December 5, this initiative aims to empower Filipino drivers with additional income opportunities while contributing to a decentralized mapping network.

“We want to empower Filipinos to earn through the opportunities that crypto and Web3 provide,” said Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph. “With this partnership, we’re transforming how physical infrastructure is built and monetized. This exemplifies the power of blockchain to generate real-world impact and create new earning opportunities for everyday Filipinos.”

Merging blockchain and ride-hailing

The project employs DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) technology, merging blockchain with traditional ride-hailing services. Participating vehicles are equipped with Hivemapper’s mapping devices, enabling drivers to collect and contribute real-time mapping data while navigating Metro Manila.

This decentralized mapping approach delivers hyper-accurate data crucial for urban planning, traffic management, and location-based services.

“People love the idea of helping build a decentralized global map where the people that build the map also participate in the economics of the map,” said Ariel Seidman, CEO and Co-Founder of Hivemapper, explaining the broader appeal.

Earning tokens for contributions

Filipino drivers participating in the initiative earn $HONEY tokens for their mapping contributions, creating an additional revenue stream alongside their regular ride-hailing income. These tokens can be securely stored and managed on the Coins.ph platform.

“For drivers, it means getting paid for driving around Metro Manila, something they already do every day. Why not use technology to turn those activities into extra income?” Zhou emphasized this in an email interview with CoinGeek.

Drivers have various options for managing their rewards.

“$HONEY tokens can be securely stored in the Coins.ph wallet,” Zhou explained. “Through Coins, they can easily convert $HONEY to PHP, hold it, or transfer it as needed. Our platform ensures a seamless experience, making it effortless to go from receiving rewards to converting tokens into fiat.”

Empowering drivers with blockchain

Speaking with CoinGeek, inDrive said the collaboration aligns with the ride-hailing platform’s mission to foster community empowerment and sustainable income opportunities.

“This partnership represents a significant step towards integrating blockchain technology into the ride-hailing ecosystem, setting a precedent for innovation and driver empowerment,” said Sofia Guinto, Head of Business for the Philippines at inDrive.

“By offering drivers an additional income stream through blockchain-powered mapping, we are not only redefining driver engagement but also demonstrating how technology can address economic challenges. Globally, this initiative could inspire other markets to adopt similar models, positioning ride-hailing as a pioneer in creating inclusive and sustainable income opportunities while advancing technology adoption in the industry,” Guinto said, highlighting the transformative potential of this model.

Moreover, the rewards system focuses on the quality of the mapping data drivers provide rather than the number of rides they complete. This allows drivers to earn at their own pace, free from the constraints of rigid schedules.

Overcoming challenges in implementation

Implementing blockchain-powered mapping devices presented several challenges, particularly in logistics and education. Many drivers lack familiarity with blockchain technology, which could limit participation. To address this, the partnership has prioritized driver education.

“We are focusing on drivers with a basic understanding for the pilot phase,” Guinto explained. “Additionally, we are collaborating with Coins.ph to develop accessible and practical cryptocurrency education resources, ensuring that all drivers can confidently engage with the program as it scales.”

Privacy concerns were another critical consideration. Hivemapper told CoinGeek that they ensure robust data privacy by incorporating features such as blurring identifiable details and using anonymous usernames.

“We’ve worked extensively with regulators to ensure the highest levels of privacy,” Seidman noted.

He also highlighted the unique advantage of Hivemapper’s real-time intelligence.

“Google Maps and Waze do not see the physical work in real-time, meaning they rely on humans to report issues like roadwork or accidents. Hivemapper, on the other hand, has intelligent cameras that can see and understand what is happening.”

Seidman emphasized the long-term vision: “Billions of consumers and millions of businesses rely on maps each day. As we transition these customers to Hivemapper, that drives demand and therefore value into the token.”

A vision for the future

The blockchain-powered fleet signals the potential for blockchain to transform industries beyond finance.

“Achieving density of coverage is critical,” Seidman said. “In Manila, we aim to see every issue—construction, traffic accidents, police activity—using these learnings to scale similar initiatives in other metro areas worldwide.”

Coins.ph views the project as a stepping stone to broader adoption, with Zhou explaining that “Our mission is to empower Filipinos to earn and build wealth through crypto and Web3,” adding, “This project is a stepping stone to expand this model across other industry verticals.”

Transforming transportation

By combining blockchain technology with existing ride-hailing services, the initiative not only empowers Filipino drivers but also supports urban development. The decentralized mapping network offers immense potential for addressing real-world challenges while creating a more inclusive economy.

“This collaboration is a testament to the potential of innovation to drive progress and create lasting impact,” Guinto concluded.

As the Philippines embraces blockchain-powered transportation, this initiative sets a precedent for integrating advanced technology into everyday systems, fostering economic growth and technological innovation.

