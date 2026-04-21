Homepage > News > Tech > ElectrumSVP v0.1.0 launches, with self-custody security upgrades

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ElectrumSVP, a maintained fork of the long-running ElectrumSV Bitcoin wallet, has released its first official version (v0.1.0), bringing a host of upgrades focused on transaction handling, fee logic, UTXO management, and advanced self-custody tools for BSV users.

The release comes at a time when self-custody tools are more important than ever. The mainstream digital asset industry has trended toward custodial convenience, largely on exchange wallets. ElectrumSVP goes in the other direction, giving users the tools to hold, manage, and secure their own BSV without relying on third parties. The project is built around four core principles: user control, transparency, privacy, and safety.

The app is a fully self-contained Linux AppImage—the first for any ElectrumSV variant—meaning no extra dependencies are needed to run it. It even works on TAILS over Tor, making it accessible to privacy-focused users who previously had to jump through hoops. A MacOS DMG is also available, though it’s unsigned, so users will need to right-click and select Open to launch it.

#ElectrumSVP beta phase is over and version 0.1.0 has now been officially released. This is the best #Bitcoin #BSV wallet that has ever existed. Read the release notes, download and enjoy new features and security here:https://t.co/BWnMKBPObOhttps://t.co/548YCy69Hs pic.twitter.com/poYYu5wgH2 — Truth_Machine (@cryptorebel_SV) April 13, 2026

Differences and key features in ElectrumSVP v0.1.0

Developer “TruthMachine” detailed the changes in a blog post and noted that v0.1.0 has changed the block header format, meaning they’re no longer compatible with previous ElectrumSV versions. However, the app will detect old or missing headers when launched for the first time and replace them with the newer ones.

The biggest under-the-hood change is BREAD (Blockchain Referenced Evidence and Data), a new verification system that replaces the older BEEF approach. BREAD, a “simplified subset of BEEF,” focuses on verifying funds rather than checking the full transaction ancestry, resulting in faster verification and more consistent behavior across the board.

The release also overhauls the fee system, standardizing everything to “satoshis per kilobyte” (sats/kB). This replaces the old and sometimes confusing system with something more predictable. The wallet now warns users about low-fee transactions below roughly 100 sats/kB, and falls back to a 1 sat minimum if needed.

For power users, it adds UTXO splitting and “pay-to-many” functionality. Users can split their UTXOs with fixed-amount or randomized splits, batch payments, and send to up to 500 outputs per transaction, with a minimum of 300 sat per output. Multi-unit support across sats, bits, millibits, and whole bitcoins is also included.

A new one-click sweep function supports importing private keys in compressed, uncompressed, or BIP38-encrypted formats, as well as BREAD/BEEF JSON exports. Custom fees and guard rails are built in. New wallets now default to BIP39 seed phrases, though legacy Electrum seeds remain supported for backward compatibility. Coin control improvements let users freeze and unfreeze individual addresses and Coin control improvements let users freeze and unfreeze individual addresses and UTXOs , and a new “send from” feature gives granular control over which coins get used in a transaction.

Taking control of your own Bitcoins ‘can be very empowering’

“I want to show people how to use paper wallets and the new sweep function in ElectrumSVP for another secure option,” TruthMachine told CoinGeek.

“This includes encrypted paper wallets using BIP38. People get intimidated at first by ElectrumSV, but in reality, using the wallet can be very simple to learn. When people learn how to really take control of their Bitcoin themselves, it can be very empowering.”

One notable removal is the deprecation of hardware wallet support. TruthMachine said this was done to reduce complexity and avoid reliance on fragile external dependencies (many of them don’t support BSV anyway).

Instead, ElectrumSVP recommends multisig configurations across devices as a more robust security approach. Combined with the new sweep function’s BIP38 support for encrypted paper wallets, the release offers multiple options for cold storage security—all within a single open-source wallet.

“I want to give people a resource that teaches them to take advantage of all of the features and security that Electrum offers, this includes coin control, splitting utxos, BREAD/BEEF SPV verification, how to restore wallets from seed, and more.”

The ElectrumSVP team has plans for educational content to accompany the release, including cold storage tutorials and guides on multisig setups, paper wallets, and BIP38 encryption.

“I also have a lot of ideas on where to take the project in the future,” he added. “I am interested in the feedback from the community.”

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