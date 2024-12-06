Homepage > News > Business > Digital asset literacy dips; Australia university sets up education drive

Amid the growing number of people investing in digital assets, a new report from EdTech firm PiP World has revealed a decline in financial literacy among digital asset users, a worrying trend that could have dire consequences.

Data gathered by PiP World showed that financial literacy rates among digital asset users currently hover around the 25% mark, which it says is far below average. The startup with a focus on gaming noted that the digital asset ecosystem is down 8% from the global average, and the effects are already glaring.

The data were compiled from the responses of over 12,000 anonymous individuals. The bulk of the responses stems from Coinfessions, an X account sharing anonymous confessions about wins, losses, frauds, and behind-the-scenes activities involving digital assets.

“The findings of this report highlight an urgent and undeniable truth – financial literacy in the crypto space is dangerously low,” said PiP World CEO Saad Naja.

While traditional finance has a higher literacy rate, the legacy markets are often filled with an array of material and financial advisors to guide investors on the best decisions to protect their portfolios. For digital assets, the reverse is the case, with individuals navigating the murky waters independently with little to no financial strategy.

The report says the jarring lack of “foundational knowledge” leads to hoards of traders making irrational and impulsive decisions. Given the volatility and novelty of digital asset trading, the report notes that participants should have a higher level of financial literacy than investors in traditional finance markets.

A cross-section of respondents admitted to their lack of knowledge, with nearly 80% expressing regret for their trading decisions. A bird’s-eye view reveals that digital asset day traders are the lowest rung of the ladder in terms of financial literacy, closely followed by the “pump and dump” trader and the “volatility seeker.”

However, whales—entities with large volumes of digital assets—have the highest levels of financial literacy among digital asset market participants. PiP World stated that long-term holders have a financial literacy rate of 80%, indicating a fair understanding of the intricacies of digital currency trading.

Protecting investors

Governments worldwide are racing to implement new guardrails to protect investors from the dangers associated with digital assets. Several jurisdictions mandate that digital asset firms include a prominent warning in their promotions that digital currency trading is risky and may lead to loss of funds.

Some regulators are outright banning the provision of leverage services, while others are outlawing derivatives for all classes of investors. Given the risks, several regulators are cautiously approaching the concept of digital asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to minimize spillover risks.

Australia kickstarts blockchain education drive

Elsewhere, Wollongong University in Australia has picked up the gauntlet to educate its students on blockchain technology, setting the pace for other regional institutions amid the country’s rapid digitization.

The Australia-based institution has invested considerable resources in developing a wide range of courses for students keen on grasping Web3 technologies. The courses range from the basics of blockchain to the mechanics of digital currencies and digital asset exchanges.

Apart from the introductory courses, the university provides in-depth classes on the real-world applications of blockchain and Web3 concepts in mainstream industries. A glimpse of the array of courses reveals applications in finance, healthcare, supply chain, and education, each tailored to the demands of the industry.

The University of Wollongong shines in blockchain and Web3 courses, given its focus on high-level research for students. The educational institution has since launched a Blockchain Innovation Hub designed to power the next stage of blockchain research while providing students with a “hands-on” experience with the emerging technology.

Furthermore, the innovation hub will allow students to interact with distributed ledgers like Ethereum and Hyperledger, providing a rare opportunity for students to “collaborate on innovative projects.”

Rather than blindly focusing on educating its students on blockchain concepts, the university is going the extra mile to provide extracurricular activities for learners to hone their new skills. For starters, the institution is open to connections from local virtual asset service providers to take in students as interns.

The university says it will open its doors to conferences, workshops and seminars from leading industry players in Australia’s fledgling Web3 scene. University administrators opine that these initiatives will lay the foundation for a deeper talent pool to power the country’s push into a Web3-focused future.

Taking a page from the University of Wollongong, other institutions are beginning to warm up to the concept of blockchain education, with Australia’s leading provider for vocational education and training, TAFE NSW – Wollongong, rolling out its range of blockchain courses.

Australia’s push toward Web3

Aware of Web3’s transformational capacities, the Australian government is backing the technology’s mainstream adoption. A $2 billion deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to provide blockchain training to citizens indicated a strong show of commitment, while research into a central bank digital currency (CBDC) reiterated its desire.

However, the government is proceeding with caution and is keen on ridding the ecosystem of scams, fraud, and other nefarious activities. After Australian consumers lost over $200 million to digital currency scammers, authorities began a massive crackdown on bad actors, rolling out new licensing requirements for service providers.

