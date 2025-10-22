Homepage > News > Business > Coins.ph TradeDesk slashes USDT/PHP spread to historic low of 0.03% for high-volume traders

Manila, Philippines – Coins.ph, the Philippines’ largest digital asset exchange, announced the launch of an exclusive, low-cost trading promotion for its USDT/PHP pair through its TradeDesk platform, featuring a record-low spread designed specifically for active, high-volume traders.

Effective October 15, 2025, through December 15, 2025, eligible traders on Coins.ph TradeDesk can execute USDT/PHP transactions with a low 3 basis points (BPS) or 0.03% spread.This represents the most competitive rate ever offered on the platform, directly reducing transaction costs.

Key Benefits of the Promotion:

Traders are encouraged to leverage this limited-time promotion to optimize their USDT/PHP exchange strategy.

“Our goal is to make Coins.ph TradeDesk as the premier destination for high-volume digital asset trading in the Philippines,” said Wei Zhou, Coins.ph Chief Executive Officer. “By introducing this industry-leading spread, we are directly empowering traders with the cost-efficiency and deep liquidity they need to succeed, reinforcing our platform’s role at the forefront of the crypto ecosystem.”

About Coins.ph TradeDesk

Coins.ph TradeDesk is an over-the-counter (OTC) trading service from Coins.ph that provides Level 3 Verified high-net-worth individuals and corporations with institutional liquidity to trade digital assets listed on Coins Pro, against either USD or PHP. It also supports foreign currencies including but not limited to USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, SGD, AUD and HKD.

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is an all-in-one financial app for millions, seamlessly fusing traditional finance with digital assets. Established in 2014, it stands as the Philippines’ premier cryptocurrency exchange. Licensed by the BSP as both a virtual asset marketplace and a mobile wallet, the platform empowers users to trade, invest, and execute payments all in one secure place.