Manila, Philippines — Coins.ph, the Philippines’ leading digital finance platform, has appointed Amira Alawi as its new Global Marketing Director, marking a decisive step in the company’s international growth strategy.

This strategic hire accelerates the company’s ambitious international expansion into key growth markets, including Thailand, Australia, Brazil, and Mauritius, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a global leader and making blockchain-based finance accessible to everyone, everywhere.

A Global Strategy Built on Proven Foundations

The choice of initial markets reflects Coins.ph’s focused approach to scaling responsibly and strategically.

Thailand: a high-growth digital economy with progressive crypto adoption.

a high-growth digital economy with progressive crypto adoption. Australia and Brazil: major Filipino diaspora hubs, where Coins.xyz will pioneer crypto-powered remittance corridors that make sending money home faster and more affordable.

major Filipino diaspora hubs, where Coins.xyz will pioneer crypto-powered remittance corridors that make sending money home faster and more affordable. Mauritius: a regulatory and financial innovation hub serving as a gateway to Africa and the Middle East.

a regulatory and financial innovation hub serving as a gateway to Africa and the Middle East. MENA (Middle East and North Africa): an emerging frontier for blockchain adoption and remittance innovation. Coins.ph is exploring partnerships and localized solutions to tap the region’s fast-growing digital asset economy and large remittance flows connecting Asia, the Gulf, and Africa.

This multi-region strategy allows Coins.ph to export its decade-long success in inclusive finance while entering markets where digital assets are reshaping real-world economies.

Empowering the World Through Access and Trust

As Global Marketing Director, Amira will unify Coins.ph’s brand strategy, partnerships, and user acquisition across international markets. She will play a central role in launching Coins.xyz, the company’s new global platform offering cross-border payments, DeFi access, and Web3 onboarding tools tailored for emerging economies.

“Coins.ph has earned the trust of millions across the Philippines—and now we have the opportunity to bring that trust and access to the world,” said Amira. “Our goal is to empower small businesses, creators, and everyday users to participate fully in the digital economy. This is about building pathways for financial inclusion at a global scale.”

Asia Pacific as the Blueprint for Global Adoption

Amira views Asia Pacific (APAC) as the foundation for Coins.ph’s global playbook.

“APAC isn’t just a region—it’s proof that blockchain can go mainstream,” Amira said. “This is where fintech and culture meet, where innovation grows alongside trust and clear regulation. Coins.ph was built here where practicality, transparency, and community matter most. That balance between creativity and compliance is what makes real adoption possible. Now we’re taking that same energy global, delivering secure, compliant tools to drive mass adoption for the digital economy.”

Her team will focus on four priorities through 2025:

Global brand campaigns centered on transparency, education, and accessibility. Strategic partnerships with FinTech and DeFi innovators across Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Creator-led programs that drive Web3 literacy through authentic, localized storytelling. Reinforced security and compliance frameworks to sustain user trust as the company scales internationally.

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is an all-in-one financial app for millions, seamlessly fusing traditional finance with digital assets. Established in 2014, it stands as the Philippines’ premier cryptocurrency exchange. Licensed by the BSP as both a virtual asset marketplace and a mobile wallet, the platform empowers users to trade, invest, execute payments, and utilize crypto remittance for sending and receiving funds quickly and affordably, all in one secure place.