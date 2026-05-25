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The Philippines’ National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) is has issued a reminder that senior citizens may use their digital National Senior Citizens ID (NSCID) to claim discounts, tax exemptions, government services, and other transactions that require their card.

The country’s senior citizens agency is pressing government offices, banks, financial institutions, and private establishments to honor the digital NSCID as valid proof of identity for individuals aged 60 and up, accessible through the eGovPH app.

“We call on all institutions and establishments to accept the digital NSCID in accordance with the law, similar to other government IDs available through the eGovPH App,” Ma. Merceditas Gutierrez, NCSC chairperson and chief executive officer, said.

The digital NSCID is an official government-issued ID that is used to make services easier and more convenient for senior citizens.

Under NCSC Public Advisory No. 1, series of 2026, the digital version of the NSCID may be used to avail of a 20% discount and VAT exemptions on goods such as medicines and foods, and services such as public transportation. It may also be used to access government assistance programs, benefits, priority accommodations, account opening, loan applications, benefit claims, and identity verification transactions.

“The digital National Senior Citizens ID is an official and legitimate government-issued identification designed to make services more accessible and convenient for our senior citizens,” Gutierrez said.

The digital NSCID was launched by the NCSC and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in August 2025 as part of the government’s transition to a more secure, app-based system. As of April 2026, over 1.3 million senior citizens have used their digital NSCID through the eGovPH app.

The Philippines’ transition to a more digital future

Back in 2022, the DICT vowed to implement digital transformation projects and programs under the landmark E-Governance Act by the President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration.

Under the E-Governance Act, the agency has issued 84 million digital IDs in 2025, which have been used in over 100 million transactions across the private and public sectors.

“The digital national ID is more than just an ID—it’s the foundation of a truly digital government. It enables seamless access to services, reduces red tape, and fosters trust between citizens and the government,” DICT Undersecretary David Almirol Jr. said. “This is just the beginning. We are continuously improving and adding more services to enhance the user experience.”

One of the anchors of this digitalization program is the eGovPH Super App, a one-stop platform that enables Filipinos to access everyday government services. Built as a one-stop shop, the eGovPH app integrates all Philippine government services into a single application.

In a 2024 interview with CoinGeek, Tirso Raymond “Mon” Gutierrez, former Chief of Staff for the Office of the Undersecretary for eGovernment at the DICT, said, “The biggest challenge for us in government is how to accomplish this digital transformation journey… It’s not enough that agencies have individual automated processes. They operate in silos.”

“Once you are able to download the app, you can now access all government agencies with only one single entry. And that’s what we refer to as a single sign-on.”

The eGovPH app features eLocal Government Unit, which allows users to order and obtain important documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, business permits, and licenses, remotely. Gutierrez highlights that the app has connected over 600 LGUs across the country, with plans to integrate 1,700 more in the future.

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