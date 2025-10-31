Homepage > News > Business > CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: ‘2026 is the big year’

On this week’s episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr hosted the first livestream after the London Blockchain Conference 2025. He shared what went down, what he learned, and what the future of the blockchain space might look like. Check out the stream via the link below.

Another fork war brewing for BTC?

The first viewer question asks for an overview of what might happen in BTC/BSV in the next five years.

Wuckert says another BTC protocol war is brewing between Knots vs Core, which he calls “the small blocks vs the really, really small blockers.” The bull run may continue over the next 18 months, and BTC could go much higher, but that’s all it can do.

As for BSV, it’s full of possibilities. Teranode is now out, and with top developers like David Case contributing code to strengthen it, the potential use cases are endless. The block size breakthroughs could be massive, Wuckert says, and enormous demand for things like real-world assets could be coming as popular chains like Ethereum continue to fail to scale.

Over the next five years, BSV will either win everything or the entire concept of blockchain tech won’t work out at all, Wuckert says.

What trends will shape the blockchain space in 2026 now that the conference is over?

One of Wuckert’s biggest takeaways is just how much small blockers have insulated themselves. They believe blockchains should do only one thing, but the attendees at the London Blockchain Conference believe they can—and should—do much more.

There were so many people excited about tokenized real-world assets, stablecoins, and the potential for real commerce on the blockchain. This will help scalable public chains like BSV, because for any of this to work, the underlying tech needs to scale. “2026 is the big year,” Wuckert predicts.

How did the developers in attendance react to Teranode and its on-chain scaling accomplishments? They were incredibly impressed, Wuckert says. These weren’t small-timers: there were people from the Boston Consulting Group, the United Nations, and others. Almost everyone experimenting with blockchain tech is coming up against scaling issues, and so they’re excited to know there’s a solution.

What exactly is IBM interested in regarding Teranode?

One viewer mentions how IBM (NASDAQ: IBM) recently released videos expressing interest in Teranode. “What exactly are they interested in?” they ask. Wuckert points out that IBM was very early to the concept of enterprise blockchain and created Wuckert points out that IBM was very early to the concept of enterprise blockchain and created Hyperledger as a result. While it has many of the same features as the original Bitcoin, it was private by design, and since much of what’s great about blockchain tech depends on it being public, IBM decided to sunset Hyperledger a while back.

However, IBM had many clients, such as big banks and corporations, so there could be some overlap in interest with Teranode. BSV could potentially address some of the problems those original Hyperledger clients were interested in, which could be what the videos are about.

What was the biggest LBC takeaway for government and enterprise adoption?

“Stablecoins,” Wuckert answers definitively. It’s all about stablecoins and digital IDs of some sort. He points to the significant pushback against the national digital ID in the U.K., but there’s a lot of interest in blockchain-based IDs, such as QR codes, that can verify details like age without revealing anything else.

Wuckert also points out the strong interest in AI at this year’s conference, and several speakers and panels focused on it.

What were the most memorable moments at the London Blockchain Conference 2025?

Wuckert particularly enjoyed Elfried Samba’s presentation on the personal brand. Samba rebuilt Gymshark’s brand and talked about how to build and maintain a personal brand.

Other than that, he enjoyed simply catching up with everyone. There are many people he often works with online, and it’s always nice to get to see them in person.

Sadly, SirToshi (on X) fell and broke his leg during a Bitcoin Adventure around London. Wuckert wishes him a speedy recovery before bringing the stream to a close.

To learn more about the MNEE stablecoin, the potential for a Bitcoin-backed dollar, and other news from the London Blockchain Conference 2025, check out the live stream here.

