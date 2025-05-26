Homepage > News > Business > China rolls out new AI guidelines for classroom use

China’s Ministry of Education has unveiled guidelines for using artificial intelligence (AI) tools in classrooms by teachers and students.

According to a local news outlet report, the new guidelines seek to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI by Chinese primary and high school students. Primary school students are prohibited from having unfettered access to AI chatbots in classrooms or for assignments.

On the other hand, middle schoolers can access AI, but their deployment will be limited to exploring the logical structure of AI-based content. Per the guidelines, high schoolers will be encouraged to leverage AI for inquiry-based learning and understanding the technicalities behind AI-based chatbots.

An official from the Ministry of Education disclosed that the intent of the 2025 guidelines is the creation of a tiered approach. Despite the differences across the levels, there are several common denominators for AI use in classrooms across the board.

Firstly, students are prohibited from submitting AI-generated material as their original work. Furthermore, the rules frown on excessive reliance on AI chatbots for creative tasks while urging students to prioritize critical thinking skills.

Across the board, teachers are barred from leaning on AI to grade students or insert private information about students into AI chatbots. The rules maintain that teachers are supposed to use AI chatbots to supplement teaching in the classroom.

All provincial educational authorities are expected to establish their data protection rules while setting up a list of accredited AI chatbots in schools.

“AI is a strategic technology driving a new wave of technological and industrial transformation,” said an official from the Ministry of Education. “It has already reshaped everyday life and set education on a new course of reform and development.”

Regulators are urged to wade into prevent AI misuse

Since generative AI debuted in late 2022, authorities have hesitated to deploy chatbots in classrooms. Japan picked up the gauntlet to allow limited use in schools, but an avalanche of tech firms unveiling new offerings has sparked concerns.

The UN has made frantic calls for tighter AI restrictions in schools, noting that unfettered use will impact the emotional well-being of younger students. Several critics are making a case for imposing age limits in classroom use, while others are calling for a forward-thinking approach for AI and other emerging technologies to improve current learning methods.

Egypt to prioritize AI lessons in classrooms across the country for digitization

Elsewhere, Egypt is increasing its appetite for emerging technologies, with the latest move being a full embrace of AI in the educational sector. President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi is pushing to introduce AI in schools across the country. The Egyptian president wants to make AI lessons compulsory for students to improve digitization metrics for the North African nation.

The plan has gathered significant steam with President Sisi issuing a clear directive to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the Health and Population Ministry.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister and other administrators, the President is eyeing a sweeping change to the country’s educational qualifications. The proposed changes will allow primary and high school students to receive up to four hours of AI classes each week.

Under the incoming rules, students will lean on AI to aid learning, but authorities are keen on rolling out guidelines for safe and responsible usage. The Ministry will vet the AI courses, while approved chatbots will be whitelisted before mainstream application.

President Sisi says the compulsory AI classes will position Egypt as the undisputed regional leader for digital literacy and emerging technology adoption. Already, Cairo University and Ain Shams University have begun offering AI courses for students, with President Sisi targeting a deepening talent pool to power the country’s digitization drive.

Outside of the classroom, Egypt has its sights on AI deployment in healthcare. Egyptian hospitals are set to begin experimentation with AI-based solutions for diagnostics, after-patient care, and administrative tasks.

There are plans to extend AI solutions to agriculture, transport management, security, and the financial sectors. Egypt has previously unveiled an ambitious plan to harness emerging technologies to digitize its local economy.

A regional AI race is emerging

Egypt has to contend with other regional first-movers in the quest to become the leading AI hub in MENA. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have launched national AI educational initiatives while injecting capital to trigger adoption rates.

However, the mad dash toward AI integration in educational institutions has drawbacks. The UN urges authorities to exercise caution and roll out guardrails to prevent misuse.

Educational administrators favor a tiered approach toward AI integration, limiting AI use in primary schools and increasing the pace of adoption in secondary schools.

