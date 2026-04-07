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Leading blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis has announced that it is adding artificial intelligence (AI) agents to its blockchain platform to help organizations and investigators keep pace with the rise of AI-enabled digital asset crime.

Chainalysis revealed the new “blockchain intelligence agents” at its annual Links conference in New York last week, where it explained that, rather than a standalone product or an AI layer, the agents are built on top of Chainalysis’ existing platform and informed by the firm’s more than ten million investigations, billions of screened blockchain transactions and over a decade of blockchain intelligence.

“This isn’t a new product or a bolted-on chatbot feature,” the company said. “Agents are the evolution of the platform we’ve built and everything we’ve learned.”

The launch comes amid a recent spike in AI-assisted blockchain crime and increasing concerns about the utility of advanced AI models to fraudsters, scammers, and money launderers.

A recent report by a fellow blockchain analytics firm, TRM Labs, found that AI-enabled scam activity increased by roughly 500% in 2025. It argued that “fraud that once required significant human coordination now scales automatically, adapts on the fly, and disperses proceeds before investigators can respond.”

This alarming rise appears very much the motivating factor for Chainalysis’ to launch its AI agents, with the firm opening its March 31 press release by warning that “bad actors are already using AI to accelerate fraud, theft, money laundering, and more.”

For reason, argued the firm, “we need to move fast to match and then outpace that acceleration… blockchain intelligence agents put the full depth of our platform — our data, products, and institutional expertise — into the hands of anyone in your organization.” According to Chainalysis, what separates its AI agents from the myriad of such products now being used across businesses and sectors is the company’s knowledge and experience in tracking how transactions on the blockchain actually function, including the workflows, According to Chainalysis, what separates its AI agents from the myriad of such products now being used across businesses and sectors is the company’s knowledge and experience in tracking how transactions on the blockchain actually function, including the workflows, audit trails , and standards of evidence.

With this in mind, it explained that its AI agents were engineered around four key principles: data quality, claiming that “no one has data with comparable breadth, depth, and accuracy”; context and reasoning, whereby Chainalysis’ expertise in investigations and compliance enables agents to deliver more accurate results more quickly; auditable results and deterministic workflows, so that the same inputs, rules, and data always produce the same outcome; and humans in control, meaning humans decide what can be automated and at what level of independence.

“Chainalysis is the harness. Without it, an agent is just a language model guessing. But with it, an agent reasons like an experienced analyst working at machine speed,” claimed the firm, adding that “there is no room for hallucinated outputs or black-box reasoning.”

According to Chainalysis, during early development, its agents have already been successfully used for a host of test cases, including alert enrichment and automation for compliance, summary reports generated on demand, time-based transaction identification, and open-source intelligence collection.

The blockchain intelligence agents will begin rolling out this summer, starting with the investigations and compliance area.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

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