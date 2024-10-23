Homepage > News > Tech > BSV Association joins OnlyDust’s developer event sponsor list

Any blockchain developer with a great idea or who is looking for new collaboration opportunities should check out OnlyDust’s “ODHack #9.0” event. The blockchain-focused network is holding the 9th edition of its worldwide virtual hackathon, starting October 24 to November 3, 2024. This time around, the BSV Association is joining as an official sponsor—but you’d better be quick, as the event is about to kick off.

If you’re a developer (of legal age in your region) interested in participating, the registration link is here. You can create an OnlyDust account with GitHub credentials, and there’s a Telegram group for users to discuss and receive the latest news (for that, you’ll need to supply your Telegram user name).

There will be a community call on Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23, at 5:00 PM CET, featuring representatives from all projects participating.

OnlyDust wants to solve the problem of individual developers and small teams working worldwide in isolation. Its platform works to connect developers, maintainers, and, most importantly, sponsors who may be able to fund the projects. To make the process more enjoyable, OnlyDust also has social networking and gamification features where participants can discuss ideas, current and hypothetical projects, and project viability, as well as chat about which blockchain network is most suitable for each idea.

“We’ve got a new ecosystem that is joining us this round! Give it up to BSV Blockchain – with unbounded on-chain scaling, they meet the needs of large scale tech applications. Two repos from them will be with us,” it said.

The BSV Association said it welcomes all eligible developers to register for the event, recommending it for those already coding for BSV, developers with experience on other blockchain networks, and non-blockchain devs who might be curious about BSV and its capabilities.

“This week-long event will be an incredible opportunity to showcase the advantages of building on the BSV blockchain and connect with a vibrant community of developers,” it said.

What is OnlyDust, and what are its expectations?

Since OnlyDust itself is blockchain-agnostic, it could be the first exposure some new developers have to the BSV ecosystem. Every decentralized network claims features others don’t have (whether it’s a technological accomplishment or simply name recognition/network effect). Therefore, it’s important for BSV to have a voice and a chance to showcase the benefits of a solid and stable protocol design with a 15-year track record, unbounded scalability, speed, and extremely low transaction fees.

OnlyDust is a network for open-source developers, specifically blockchain and decentralized projects. With its slogan “Breaking silos between open source stakeholders,” its purpose is to connect contributors, maintainers, and sponsors transparently. “It’s not a problem of money. Blockchain Foundations have planned to allocate hundreds of millions this year,” its website reads, and these organizations make up the bulk of OnlyDust’s sponsor pool.

Head of Community Emilie Blum encouraged participants in the ODHack events to “be respectful and responsive,” to communicate well, help others, and be patient when waiting for answers to questions. Developers need to be open and honest to maintainers about what they can do, any difficulties they’re experiencing… and to limit the use of assistance tools like ChatGPT (and copy/paste). Otherwise, “be yourself, share the love, and help others,” she added.

Blockchain projects that have utilized OnlyDust so far include Ethereum, Stellar, Starknet, WorldCoin, Cosmos, and Optimism—you can now add BSV blockchain to that list.

OnlyDust also runs internship programs like “Nethermind” (Ethereum and Starknet), the “Lambda Bootcamp” for general cryptography and blockchain technology learning, and a deep-dive Ethereum Fellowship.

