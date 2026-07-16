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TORONTO, ON — July 14, 2026 — Futurist Conference returns to Toronto on July 21–22, bringing together thousands of attendees and more than 250 speakers as global leaders gather of major announcements, product demos and discussions spanning digital assets, tokenization, artificial intelligence, payments and the future of financial infrastructure.

Renowned for its immersive, festival-style Main Stage, Blockchain Futurist Conference has become the place where the industry reveals what’s next. Here are just a few of the announcements, demos and experiences attendees can expect to see onsite.

Among this year’s featured highlights, Jonathan Han, CEO of AiraPay, will demo the company’s payment technology live on the Main Stage on July 21, showcasing the future of digital payments.

Also taking the Main Stage on July 21, Andrei Poliakov, Founder and CEO of APX Lending, will make a company announcement, sharing what’s next for the Official Crypto-Backed Lending Partner of Canada Crypto Week.

Attendees will also witness the official launch of Cayman Ledger, a new magazine from FTS Cayman dedicated to blockchain, fintech, cryptocurrency and Web3. FTS Cayman, a management consulting and regulatory advisory firm specializing in financial services, digital assets, fintech and emerging technologies, will also be available throughout the conference to meet with founders and businesses interested in establishing ventures in the Cayman Islands.

“We are very pleased to serve as a sponsor at Blockchain Futurist Conference this year, and our team is looking forward to meeting delegates at our booth for one-to-one briefings on setting up their ventures in Cayman and to celebrate the onsite launch of Cayman Ledger, our group’s new magazine dedicated to blockchain, fintech, crypto and Web3 sectors,” said Paul Byles, Director of FTS Cayman.

The momentum continues to build as more than 60 sponsors join this year’s conference, including Deloitte, KPMG, Wealthsimple, Polymath, Robinhood, Anvil.xyz, Digital Spenders Club, Krown Network, ATB Financial and SafeBets, reflecting growing institutional participation across the digital asset ecosystem.

With more than 100 media partners, Blockchain Futurist Conference provides unparalleled global media exposure. Onsite media activations include VIP Backstage Roundtable Interviews, Genzio Media Interviews, the World Boss Media Interview Area, W3BC Media, and a live Podcast Stage hosted by Chris Champion. Dozens of journalists will be covering the event helping amplify conference announcements to audiences around the world.

For more information and to register, visit FuturistConference.com.