Let’s be honest: starting a business can be full of challenges, even more so if you plan to integrate technologies like blockchain and AI as a foundation. Thankfully, venture builders like Block Dojo are available to guide founders in their endeavors. Recently, six Filipino startups graduated from Block Dojo’s second cohort in the Philippines—among them were Clarice Cabanlit, founder of Willow, and Jynon Mapa, founder of Park King.

At the Block Dojo Investors Night in July, Cabanlit and Mapa shared how venture builders like Block Dojo PH have been hugely instrumental in refining their business trajectory and decision-making. Hear from them in this CoinGeek interview with Claire Celdran.

Willow helps more people with mental health issues

According to Cabanlit, joining Cohort 2 has helped her be more disciplined in her business model for the mental coaching app, Willow. She says that she’s been in the mental health industry for quite some time now, coaching and training individuals, but as an entrepreneur, Cabanlit always finds herself needing to be more organized and structured, and during the 12-week program, Block Dojo helped accelerate her business.

“Block Dojo support has really been instrumental in helping me clarify what the business is, who I’m serving, and what I’m actually solving. I think that’s the biggest [impact], just having clarity, having people just being there, challenging my ideas and helping me really challenge myself and having that accountability of why [I am here],” she explains.

Cabanlit adds that the venture builder‘s mentors are experienced in various fields, such as finance, legal, and design. Those have been “very instrumental” in guiding her about the different aspects of a business for Willow to be more sustainable and help many people.

Easing the hassle of driving with Park King

For Mapa, building a scalable business is the legacy Block Dojo will leave behind for him and Park King. “We have to be there three times a week, and then there will be more mentorship, [networking], and masterclasses. [Those] teach us about grit and building momentum because it’s all about building partnership, building your team, building your product to be customer-centric… they really help us in terms of being ready to scale,” he says.

One thing he can commend with the venture builder is how it claims that they are not the masters of startups, but they polish a startup’s framework—”Making everyday decisions optimizable and productive, that’s the value they’re giving,” Mapa adds.

Block Dojo Philippines is a unit of global venture builder Block Dojo based in the United Kingdom, which has helped over 71 startups reach their dreams. To join Block Dojo in this mission, follow this link now.

