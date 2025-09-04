Homepage > News > Tech > BitGenius AI assistant launches to power next-gen BSV apps

Wouldn’t it be great if there was an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant geared specifically for building apps on BSV’s scalable blockchain? No need to wish too hard, because one already exists. It’s BitGenius from Project Babbage, based on GPT-5 but trained on everything to do with BSV. Experienced or prospective app developers can use it for everything from brainstorming app ideas, writing promotional materials, and even getting started on writing the code.

You can try out BitGenius for yourself. It’s a bit like that friend who doesn’t want to talk about anything other than Bitcoin and blockchain. However, unlike your friend, it’s up to date with all the latest developments and gives accurate technical information. If it doesn’t know the answer, it’ll guide you toward the right people to ask, and it definitely won’t try to convince you to “buy into crypto.”

Speaking to CoinGeek, Babbage CEO Ty Everett said he originally launched BitGenius in 2023, but revisited it recently with some new updates. It’s gone from GPT-4o to GPT-5, with a Voyage text embeddings model, a vector database, and the powerful new ShopRAG AI pipeline to keep its system updated with the latest developments in the BSV ecosystem.

For example, it’s now aware of concepts like Overlay Services, using UHRP to efficiently locate blockchain-based multimedia content, and BRC100 for interaction between wallets and apps.

“I created BitGenius because I saw the power of ChatGPT, but I knew it wasn’t up to speed with the latest developments from around the BSV Blockchain,” Everett said. “I wanted to give that kind of capability to everyone building for BSV, so that people could access up-to-date information about the new capabilities and tools from around the ecosystem.”

For now, BitGenius is free to use for anyone who registers their email address at the site. Everett said it may shift to a payment model using BSV micropayments to offset some of Babbage’s operating costs if it becomes popular with users. This would likely be a Metanet micropayments model leveraging tools like the Payment Express Middleware.

“Project Babbage wants to make sure as many people around the ecosystem get a chance to benefit from BitGenius, especially in these early days of the Metanet,” he said.

Everett noted that BitGenius is like any AI assistant, but it has its limitations—you probably wouldn’t be able to use it to build a full-stack app from scratch. However, this is also something that’s likely to change in the future as AI capabilities improve, and if users want it (we can probably take the latter as a given). If BitGenius can’t find the right answer to a question, it will direct users to the appropriate channels at Babbage for more information or actual human advice.

BitGenius is more than just a development tool

That said, BitGenius offers more than just technical support for BSV and Metanet app developers. It can even help brainstorm initial ideas, create marketing content for businesses, and write promotional social media posts.

“BitGenius is a great way to get started building, but it’s designed to steer you towards the Babbage docs and get you on our Slack so a real human can help if it starts feeling out of its depth. You’ll certainly get some basic starter code working with Genius by your side, but we still think the best way to deep dive on your use case and really map it out in detail would be to talk to a human. At least for now.”

The chatbot is designed as a BSV development tool, so its responses tend to steer toward blockchain-relevant topics. For the final word, we asked BitGenius what the future looks like for BSV itself:

“Bright, open, and massively scalable—driven by vendor‑neutral standards, SPV, and peer‑to‑peer UX,” it said, giving a positive outlook for both users and developers. It added that BSV wins thanks to its stable protocol, durable UTXO base layer, and open standards that keep the ecosystem future-proof.

“If you share what you’re building (media app, marketplace, identity tool, API service), I’ll map it to the right BRCs and give you a concrete rollout plan.”

