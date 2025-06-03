Homepage > News > Business > Beyond Web3: PH Blockchain Week 2025 set to raise standards for innovation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mark your calendars as we prepare to light up the stage for the return of the Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay City, from June 10 to 11.

Witness a bigger and bolder PBW 2025 with the participation of hundreds of speakers, industry pioneers, influencers, and community partners working to drive the Philippines’ blockchain revolution.

Carrying the theme “DECODED,” the third installment of the PBW will focus on breaking down blockchain’s complexities and its synergy with other emerging technologies in promoting innovation in diverse industries as the country maps its digital future. The two-day event will also feature immersive activities that will give participants a glimpse of the future fueled by blockchain.

Be prepared to engage in in-depth discussions on the future of technology, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and market trends, and get insights on how the government is working with public and private institutions in adopting blockchain and the initiatives being laid out in support of the Philippines’ digital transformation.

The panel discussions are not the only ones to look forward to, as numerous exhibits from leading tech companies—both local and international—will be set up on the floor, bringing attendees an opportunity to explore advanced technologies and state-of-the-art solutions.

Similar to previous years, PBW 2025 will be a chance for participants to connect with fellow tech enthusiasts and industry leaders, hear from members of the academe, and learn how they’re rallying for the youths’ involvement in blockchain adoption. Organizers of PBW 2025 will also spotlight the growing local startup ecosystem and how innovative technologies are creeping into Filipino culture while honoring the tech scene’s movers and shakers. Organizers of PBW 2025 will also spotlight the growing local startup ecosystem and how innovative technologies are creeping into Filipino culture while honoring the tech scene’s movers and shakers.

Who’s leading the charge?

Master the art of blockchain and Web3 with hosts crypto thought leader Aya Dequiroz, investor and entrepreneur Chantel Elloway, and seasoned corporate trainer Muneer Al Busaidi, together with some of the most influential figures in the emerging technology sector, including PBW regulars Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Director Emmy Lou Delfin, Women in Blockchain Philippines Founder Gail Macapagal, $KIKI CEO Ian Utile, Datagram CEO Jason Brink, and W3GG Ida Mok.

Find out the full list of speakers here.

Be part of the story

In recent years, we’ve witnessed how the Philippines ride the wave of innovation, from crafting policies following the massive popularity of digital currencies to rediscovering gamers and the youths’ potential in the country’s digitalization drive during the era of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). But the movement does not stop there.

This year’s PBW will serve as a testament to the Philippines’ vigor in propelling the country into a blockchain hub and how collaborative efforts could spark a massive transformation.

Seize this chance to become part of this momentum and get your tickets here. See you there!

Watch: Web3 is natural progression of technology