In a game-changing move for the digital currency world, American Bitcoin, a BTC mining company backed by Eric Trump, said in mid-August 2025 that it plans to join forces with Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ: GRYP) and go public through a stock deal. With hopes of listing on Nasdaq by the third quarter of 2025, the merger fits with former President Donald Trump’s big idea to make the U.S. a major player in BTC mining.

Eric Trump has laid out a bold plan: mine BTC at a price lower than the market price while building up a sizable store. Sounds dreamy, right? This project, using Gryphon’s know-how in green mining, puts American Bitcoin in a position to handle the tough parts of BTC mining and gain from the growing interest in digital assets from big investors. As the U.S. tries to take the lead in the digital currency space, this merger could change how BTC mining works in the USA.

Earning profits in mining is always a challenge. Miners encounter rising energy costs, ensure their equipment is up-to-date, and keep up with the network’s increasing difficulty. The BTC network changes its difficulty approximately every two weeks, ensuring it stays competitive as additional miners participate. If we’ve learned anything over the past two halving events, mining profits are consistently thin. American Bitcoin will not be insulated from this fact. Teaming up with Gryphon Digital Mining, a company known for using renewable energy, could lead to higher profits. Gryphon’s use of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power could cut costs by a factor, solving one of the biggest challenges in BTC profitability: energy costs.

BTC mining economics are tricky and unforgiving. Electricity typically accounts for 70-80% of running costs, so securing economic power is essential. In the U.S., states like Texas have become mining hotspots due to abundant, cheap energy and a business-friendly environment. Locations such as Kazakhstan offer similar advantages, ensuring tough global competition for U.S. based businesses in the sector. American Bitcoin’s plan depends on acquiring cost savings via Gryphon’s green methods, which could mean using less expensive fossil fuels. Additionally, the company aims to establish a BTC reserve, holding it for a long-term time horizon instead of turning a quick buck. Eric Trump, in comments shared across X, called American Bitcoin a good investment, appealing to investors who want to get in on BTC’s growth without the volatility of trading it directly. With BTC prices going north in August 2025, driven by big investors and concerns about rising U.S. debt, this strategy capitalizes on a growing trend of companies utilizing BTC as a treasury asset.

The merger with Gryphon Digital Mining adds some operational strength to American Bitcoin’s goals. Gryphon’s green plan could help American Bitcoin address environmental concerns, attract investors who prioritize this, and generate a decent return on their investment. By using renewable energy, the company may secure better energy deals, further cutting costs while being competitive in a crowded market. Part of what comes with the Trump family’s involvement will be excitement and doubt. After previously calling BTC a scam, Part of what comes with the Trump family’s involvement will be excitement and doubt. After previously calling BTC a scam, Donald Trump’s recent support of crypto reveals what’s at stake politically and financially. Industry watchers on X have said the merger is a sign that BTC mining is becoming more accepted, with some seeing it as a step toward wider use. Others wonder if the Trump brand uses BTC’s popularity to earn big profits. Either way, going public could bring in a lot of investment, allowing American Bitcoin to grow its operations. Investments in new ASICs, data center setup, and smart energy partnerships will be key to staying ahead in an industry where technology quickly becomes outdated.

Even with its potential, American Bitcoin has some significant challenges. The BTC network’s rising difficulty means regular hardware upgrades, which require large capital investment. Competition for cheap energy is getting more challenging, with AI data centers also seeking the same electricity supply. Regulatory issues are also a concern. Though the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently made clear that proof-of-work mining doesn’t break securities laws, local rules vary a lot. Some areas, worried about the environmental effects, have established rules that could limit growth. American Bitcoin has to deal with this mix of rules while keeping its operations running well.

The merger will work out if it’s done right. Gryphon’s green methods offer a base for low-cost mining, but growing operations without hurting profits takes skill. The company has to get reliable, cheap energy and keep its hardware up to date to stay competitive. Also, building a BTC reserve in a changing market requires smart planning, as price changes could affect the company’s financial health.

As the Q3 2025 closing date comes closer, American Bitcoin is at a crossroads. The company could change U.S. BTC mining by combining Gryphon’s operational skills with a well-known vision. Its focus on low-cost mining and BTC accumulation could draw in new big investors, supporting the industry’s move toward broader acceptance. If American Bitcoin lives up to its promises, it could not only change the mining in the U.S. but also make the country a leader in the global crypto world.

