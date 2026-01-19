Homepage > News > Business > AI recruiters bring fairer, efficient hiring for Chinese firms

China is rapidly embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in every other sector, and human resources is no exception. Experts say AI recruiters are becoming an industry standard, offering a more efficient and fairer hiring experience for Chinese firms as the technology continues to reshape the country’s workforce.

The government is spearheading the initiative at both the national and provincial levels. The latest effort is by the China International Intellectech Group Co (CIIC), a state-owned HR company, which recently launched an AI-powered digital HR services system.

The system offers a new AI recruiter dubbed Guangmou that enables employers to thoroughly evaluate candidates and generate customized interview plans.

Globally, 72% of HR professionals now use AI, according to a poll of 4,000 industry leaders, up from 58% the previous year. Trust in AI’s hiring recommendations also increased from 37% to 51%, with over half the respondents believing that AI would be more objective in its assessment and reduce racial and gender bias.

“AI can help human recruiters process vast amounts of data using unified standards and offer recommendations through multidimensional analysis to assist decision-making,” says Li Qiang, whose Beijing-based HR and recruitment firm Zhaopin first launched an AI interview assistant seven years ago.

Chinese companies are keeping up with their global peers. A study by Beijing-based edu-tech firm Nowcoder, released this month, found that 71.5% of companies used AI in hiring last year, representing a 300% surge from the previous year. According to Qiang, AI enables firms to have hiring solutions tailored to each candidate and provides analytical reports on HR efficiency.

China’s employers are now using AI as “a digital HR staff member that can execute tasks such as posting job openings, screening resumes, designing interview plans and even conducting interviews,” Qiang stated. He revealed that more employers are now approaching his company for tailored HR resources powered by the technology, rather than relying on one-size-fits-all products.

For China’s recruitment industry, integrating the technology is becoming a necessity, not a luxury. The government has ramped up its efforts to encourage the use of technology; Zhang Wenmiao from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security recently noted that the use of AI has “significantly improved the efficiency of talent mobility.”

At the local level, regional governments are competing to become leaders in AI integration for recruitment. Shanghai, for instance, recently issued a notice calling on all HR agencies to adopt AI-powered recruitment for improved job matching.

