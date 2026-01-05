Homepage > News > Business > China moves to rein in ‘anthropomorphic’ AI chatbots

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country’s cyberspace and cybersecurity watchdog, has issued a draft regulation to tighten the rules governing artificial intelligence services that are designed to simulate human personalities.

On December 27, the CAC published draft proposals aimed at promoting the healthy development and standardized application of what the document referred to as “anthropomorphic interactive services using artificial intelligence.”

The draft rules will apply to AI products or services offered to the public in China that simulate human personality traits, thinking patterns, and communication styles, and “engage in emotional interaction with humans through text, images, audio, video.”

Among the provisions, the CAC proposed banning AI chatbots from generating, disseminating, or promoting content that is obscene, gambling-related, violent, or inciting crime; that could damage users’ health by encouraging, glorifying, or implying suicide or self-harm; and that results in what the draft referred to as “algorithmic manipulation” or “emotional traps” to induce users to make unreasonable decisions.

The regulation also covers perceived risks to national security, including the prohibition of AI that generates or disseminates content that “damages national honor and interests, undermines national unity, engages in illegal religious activities, or spreads rumors to disrupt economic and social order.”

Other notable provisions require tech providers to remind users after two hours of continuous AI interaction and mandate security assessments for AI chatbots with more than one million registered users or over 100,000 monthly active users. Outside of specific mandates and prohibitions, the draft also encourages AI providers to shift focus to more socially responsible AI Outside of specific mandates and prohibitions, the draft also encourages AI providers to shift focus to more socially responsible AI applications , such as “cultural dissemination and elderly companionship,” and “build an application ecosystem that conforms to the core socialist values.”

If the draft gets approved, providers of these human-imitating AI will also need to complete the algorithm filing, modification, and cancellation procedures in accordance with the existing “Regulations on the Management of Internet Information Service Algorithm Recommendation,” established in 2021, with the CAC to conduct annual reviews of the filed materials.

The cybersecurity regulator said it would be consulting on the proposed regulation up until January 25, 2026.

