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TORONTO, ON – Blockchain Futurist Conference returns July 21-22, 2026, with a mission to bring Web3 to life. Taking place at Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana in Toronto, Canada’s largest Web3 and AI event gives attendees the opportunity to experience blockchain technology firsthand through gaming, digital art, crypto payments, virtual reality, voting, and interactive experiences throughout the venue.

Known for its immersive indoor and outdoor venue, Blockchain Futurist Conference creates a future world within a conference where attendees can experience new ways to interact, transact, connect, and engage using emerging technologies.

Companies helping bring Web3 and AI to life at the conference include:

Goat Gallery and Crisp power the NFT Gallery, one of the event’s most popular attractions. Featuring over 50 displays from more than 100 NFT artists, the gallery brings digital ownership and creativity into a physical environment.

BlastWheels will host a Play-to-Earn gaming tournament where attendees can race NFT-powered vehicles and compete for rewards. The activation showcases how Canadian blockchain technology is creating new gaming and digital ownership experiences.

Canadian startup Intrfac3 powers the event’s gamification experience, rewarding attendees for exploring the venue and participating in activities. Through scavenger hunts, booth visits, and session attendance, participants can experience Web3-powered engagement firsthand.

Orion Digital will bring virtual reality experiences giving attendees the opportunity to explore immersive technology firsthand. The Canadian startup is known for creating engaging VR experiences that showcase the future of digital interaction and education. Canadian company EukaPay will power cryptocurrency payments throughout Blockchain Futurist Conference, enabling attendees to use digital assets for tickets, food, beverages, and purchases onsite. The activation demonstrates how crypto can be used for everyday transactions in a real-world environment.

Anvil.xyz is bringing innovation in finance to Blockchain Futurist Conference by allowing sponsors to use cryptocurrency as collateral to secure sponsorship opportunities through blockchain-enabled Letters of Credit. This allows organizations to reserve sponsorships while maintaining custody of their digital assets.

Travls.io, the Official Travel Partner of Blockchain Futurist Conference, allows attendees to book flights using cryptocurrency. The platform helps make travel more accessible and convenient for the global Web3 community.

UrVote, a Canadian Web3 company, will showcase blockchain-based voting technology through interactive polls and community participation. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience decentralized voting firsthand and explore its potential real-world applications.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire showcases how blockchain companies share news and updates with the world. As a newswire service for the digital asset industry, it highlights the communications infrastructure helping support the growth of Web3.

Stand with Crypto will be onsite advocating for clear, common-sense crypto regulations by mobilizing Canadians through grassroots advocacy, community events, petitions, and engagement with policymakers to help shape the future of digital asset policy.

You can also experience Blockchain Futurist Conference in the Metaverse Gallery, curated in partnership with VA Vortex, Linked by Art, and Paladin Punks.

“It’s incredible to see the innovation coming from Canadian startups building in Web3 and AI,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Blockchain Futurist Conference. “We’re proud to showcase their technologies onsite and give attendees the opportunity to experience them firsthand. Our goal is to create a future world within a conference, because events are the perfect testing ground for new ideas. If we can bring these technologies to life at events, we can help accelerate their adoption in the real world.”

For more information, visit FuturistConference.com

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada’s largest Web3 and AI event. More than a traditional conference, Futurist creates a future world within a conference—showcasing how emerging technologies can transform the way people interact, transact, create, and connect. The event brings together thousands of attendees each year to experience the future firsthand.