A recent report by D S Simon Media reveals that Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and artificial intelligence (AI) are now reshaping how television news works.

In their survey of news producers and reporters, the “D S Simon Media 2026 TV News Producers Report: AI and the Newsroom” revealed that 68% of producers prefer airing news stories that are optimized for GEO or AI search, rather than traditional stories that are not tailored for these technologies. This shift reflects the increasing influence of AI chatbots, which deliver direct answers instead of just standard link results, according to a press release from the news company.

Doug Simon, CEO of the media company, stated that newsrooms are already “embracing the Answer Economy.”

“AI optimization is no longer optional…Audiences are finding news through direct answers from AI platforms rather than links. It’s a huge change for marketers, brands, public relations practitioners, which is why we created AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tours to transform satellite media tours into GEO engines,” Simon added. “Content that demonstrates AI optimization stands out in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Wide transformation of the news industry

The survey also finds that 37% of producers are already using AI tools to identify potential stories, while more than half of TV stations, at 60% are optimizing their online content to be discovered in AI search results. In addition, news producers are using AI to streamline research, transcription, graphics creation, and the repurposing of broadcast content for online distribution. Leveraging various platforms—such as TV, websites, and social media—has become the norm, as 94% of producers now post their station content on their website and social media channels.

The reality, according to Simon, is clear: as producers take on more tasks, they are turning to AI for efficiency.

Will AI news become the new norm?

For several years, there have been various claims that AI will take human jobs; unfortunately, this may soon become a reality in the media industry. Research on AI and journalism reveals a growing preference among users for AI chatbots and summarization tools like Research on AI and journalism reveals a growing preference among users for AI chatbots and summarization tools like Google’s AI Overview NASDAQ: GOOGL ) over traditional news sources, primarily due to the convenience and efficiency they offer.

Findings by the Northwestern University’s Generative AI in the Newsroom (GAIN) research indicate that users value the ability to tailor information and feel in control of their news consumption. However, there are concerns about the accuracy and reliability of AI outputs, as they can misrepresent facts and lack the discerning ability of skilled journalists.

The Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week, held in October 2025, with the theme highlighted the importance of critical thinking in navigating the challenges posed by AI-generated content. As AI creates realistic information, distinguishing between genuine content and misinformation has become a daily struggle. UNESCO’s campaign emphasizes that large language models can produce convincing but false information, urging individuals to develop critical skills and question sources before sharing.

Meanwhile, a report by the United Nations’ Regional Information Centre for Western Europe found that AI is transforming journalism in both dangerous and beneficial ways.

AI-powered tools are fueling disinformation through deepfakes and fake news, which undermines public trust and threatens press freedom. In addition, newsrooms face financial strain and the possibility of job losses due to automation. However, on a positive note, AI also offers significant advantages, including faster data analysis, translation, and content personalization, allowing journalists to focus more on in-depth and investigative reporting.

In conclusion, the UN stated: “AI is here to stay, but so is the need for accurate, credible, and human-centered journalism.”

