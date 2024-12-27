Homepage > News > Business > WIC Wuhan Summit: IPv6 & blockchain to enhance AI explosion

China, one of the world’s artificial intelligence (AI) hotspots, was host to the Internet Conference (WIC) Wuhan Summit, gathering 20,000 people for a huge exhibition and selection of keynote speakers in the future tech space.

The event, which took place November 19-22, had a theme of “Embracing a People-Centered and AI-for-Good Digital Future – Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace,” attracting government officials, international organizations, businesses, research institutes and members of civil society.

Latif Ladid, President of the IPv6 Forum, was invited to participate in the Wuhan Summit as a keynote speaker to discuss IPv6’s role in enhancing AI initiatives. We at CoinGeek were able to catch up with Ladid after his Wuhan experience to get a feel for the insights he was able to share with the 20,000 attendees.

To set the stage, Ladid covered the biggest risks associated with AI right now, an essential area for everyone to understand, considering the lightning speed of AI developments.

“The biggest risks evolving from AI currently include security vulnerabilities, manipulation and misinformation, serious loss of privacy, intellectual job losses after massive labour losses through robots, loss of accountability and future risks still to be discovered with larger scale deployments,” he said.

“There is a serious need for research accompanied with sensible but cautious ethical and world governance and regulatory dialogue,” Ladid added.

He explained that worldwide AI governance is a widely discussed topic, similar to internet governance. However, when it comes to AI, it will be a much longer and larger field of discussion, involving many more stakeholders in defining a cohesive terminology.

Looking at things from more of a technological standpoint, the combination of IPv6 and blockchain will play a crucial role in this fast-evolving AI world. IPv6 will have a “tremendous impact on AI,” according to Ladid and will keep algorithms in check by providing secure end-to-end connectivity and support for new technologies such as blockchain.

“Blockchain plays a significant role in enhancing AI by addressing key challenges related to data integrity, security, privacy, and transparency,” Ladid explained.

“AI models require high-quality, verified data. Blockchain’s immutable ledger ensures data integrity by preventing unauthorized alterations, thus providing AI models with more reliable inputs,” he said.

Blockchain can also enable “privacy-preserving AI” through federated learning, meaning models are trained on decentralized data without exposing sensitive information. Users can maintain ownership of their data via blockchain, allowing them control over what AI systems use their data and an opportunity to receive compensation for this use via micropayments.

Understanding how AI models arrive at decisions is another area where blockchain will contribute, thanks to its transparent ledger where updates and changes of AI models can be recorded and audited. Blockchain can also facilitate decentralized marketplaces where data, AI models, and computing resources can be shared or sold securely.

“Smart contracts can automate transactions between AI systems, ensuring trustless interactions. For example, AI-driven IoT devices can use blockchain to make secure, autonomous decisions based on predefined rules,” Ladid explained.

Some examples of use cases for the combination of AI, IPv6 and blockchain include the secure sharing of medical data for AI-driven diagnostics, supply chain transparency and efficiency and AI models using blockchain for fraud detection and secure transactions, according to Ladid.

Heading into 2025, we can expect nothing but a future tech explosion around the world, especially in China. There are several related events set to take place in the region, including the next WIC Wuhan, International Internet of Things Exhibition (IoTE) Shanghai, Beijing International Robot Exhibition and a dedicated IPv6 event hosted by Ladid, during which blockchain will be a huge topic within it.

