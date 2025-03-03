Homepage > News > Editorial > What RedNote migration teaches us about globalization

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

In January 2025, TikTok users flocked to RedNote (Xiaohongshu or “小红书”), a Chinese social media app similar to Instagram, due to a ban on TikTok in the U.S. market. This sparked a fascinating intersection of technology, culture, and community.

With the U.S. TikTok ban, users are searching for alternative platforms, and many are landing on RedNote. This shift offers unprecedented opportunities for cross-cultural exchange—allowing Americans to interact directly with a platform rooted in Chinese values. For mid-to-large enterprises, this migration represents a microcosm of how digital platforms serve as cultural conduits, shaping individual behavior and larger societal trends.

But what does this mean for the tech landscape and global businesses? And how might emerging technologies like blockchain enhance these exchanges while addressing the geopolitical complexities of data sovereignty and trust?

Tech reflects and shapes culture: The RedNote example

Platforms like RedNote are ecosystems designed with cultural norms embedded in their architecture. RedNote prioritizes values central to Chinese culture, such as collectivism, community engagement, and practical utility. In contrast, TikTok, though Chinese-owned, evolved to align with Western priorities: hyper-individualism, viral fame, and entertainment-driven content. Understanding these differences is critical for enterprises seeking to navigate global markets effectively.

Design as culture in action

American users arriving on RedNote face immediate “culture shock.” For example, user onboarding on RedNote diverges significantly from U.S. platforms like Instagram or TikTok. While Western apps rely on algorithm-driven tutorials or passive UX flows, RedNote fosters direct engagement. Chinese influencers and power users actively “onboard” newcomers, showcasing hospitality and a community-driven ethos. Similarly, RedNote’s content discovery algorithm surfaces posts designed for utility—shopping tips, travel guides, and how-tos—mirroring a collectivist focus on practical value-sharing. American users accustomed to purely entertainment-focused content are being exposed to a new form of content prioritization.

For large organizations, this highlights the importance of understanding cultural contexts when entering new markets. The success of global platforms increasingly hinges on localization—not just in language but in adapting core features to align with local values. Enterprises can learn from RedNote’s success in bridging these gaps while maintaining its cultural DNA. A 2022 McKinsey report found that companies investing in culturally aligned product designs saw a 30% higher adoption rate in foreign markets, underscoring the value of this approach.

The role of communities in shaping digital platforms

Communities, not just algorithms, define the long-term trajectory of any platform. In RedNote’s case, Chinese users have taken an active role in integrating newcomers, a striking contrast to the self-directed individualism that often defines Western digital behavior. This dynamic reflects broader cultural differences between collectivist and individualist societies.

Collectivism vs. Individualism in user communities

RedNote’s organic onboarding reflects a collectivist mindset, where community members see value in helping others acclimate. This contrasts sharply with the self-reliant ethos prevalent on U.S. platforms, where users navigate largely independently. For multinational enterprises, understanding these behavioral differences is critical. Consider customer support models: in collectivist cultures, community-led support (peer-to-peer help, forums) may outperform formalized call centers or chatbots. In individualist markets, personalized artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions may align better with user expectations.

Government organizations might also glean insights for cross-border collaboration. Platforms like RedNote reveal how digital tools can facilitate soft diplomacy through cultural exchange. By fostering mutual understanding, these platforms can play a pivotal role in easing geopolitical tensions.

Cultural exchange and the role of tech giants

The migration of U.S. users to RedNote is a true “global” cultural moment. Americans are engaging directly with a platform steeped in Chinese values, often challenging outdated stereotypes formed by decades of geopolitical tension.

For tech companies and enterprises, this presents both challenges and opportunities, but one worth paying attention to. Because China is leading the way globally for social commerce now. From Elon Musk wanting to make X more like WeChat, to China’s trendy “3 second” e-commerce selling.

Challenge: Managing perception risks

U.S. companies operating globally face scrutiny around data privacy and ethics, particularly when partnering with or adopting tools from countries like China. Organizations must strike a balance between leveraging cutting-edge platforms and addressing stakeholder concerns. For instance, Zoom (NASDAQ: ZOOM) faced backlash in 2020 over its data-handling practices with Chinese servers, prompting the company to overhaul its infrastructure.

Enterprises considering partnerships with platforms like RedNote should conduct thorough risk assessments and communicate transparently with stakeholders to mitigate potential reputational damage.

Opportunity: Learning from different cultures

Exposure to RedNote’s design principles—rooted in collectivism and practical utility—can inspire Western enterprises to rethink their own product strategies (e.g., responsible consumption). For example, could U.S. platforms benefit from fostering more user-to-user collaboration? Organizations should prioritize cross-cultural training for global teams, enabling them to navigate these nuanced differences. A better understanding of local digital cultures can drive better market entry strategies and product designs.

The blockchain connection: Enabling trust and transparency

As cross-border digital migrations increase, blockchain technology offers a potential solution to one of the biggest obstacles: trust. One reason for the backlash against apps like TikTok and RedNote is the lack of transparency surrounding user data. According to a McKinsey report, blockchain could revolutionize this by providing immutable records and decentralized control.

Data sovereignty and user trust

Blockchain ensures that users and governments can verify how data is stored and shared. Decentralized control allows users to maintain ownership of their data, regardless of where a platform is headquartered. Imagine a scenario where U.S. users on RedNote could control their data permissions via blockchain-based tools. Governments and enterprises would gain assurance that sensitive information isn’t being misused, while users benefit from greater autonomy.

Cultural exchange via blockchain

Blockchain could also enhance cultural exchange in other ways. A tokenized content economy could reward users for sharing cross-cultural content. For example, an American user sharing insights on U.S. culture could earn tokens redeemable for exclusive features or benefits. Global governance models powered by blockchain could empower international user bases to co-govern the platform, ensuring cultural inclusivity and preventing any single nation from dominating its agenda.

For businesses, investing in blockchain solutions could improve transparency in global operations, especially when AI can process data much faster than humans and when operating in markets with divergent regulatory frameworks. This could be key to fostering trust while engaging with culturally diverse user bases.

What comes next? The long-term implications

The RedNote migration is a case study of how culture, technology, and geopolitics intersect. It raises key questions for enterprises and governments. How will cross-cultural influence shape platforms? Will RedNote evolve to accommodate its new American user base, or will U.S. users adapt to its existing culture? Enterprises entering new markets should observe these shifts closely, as they mirror challenges faced in global expansion.

What role will emerging tech play? Blockchain and decentralized technologies could provide solutions to geopolitical and cultural barriers, enabling greater collaboration while addressing concerns around data privacy. Enterprises that embrace these innovations stand to gain a competitive edge in an increasingly interconnected world.

How can businesses leverage these insights? By studying how RedNote integrates users across cultural lines, enterprises can refine their strategies for product design, customer engagement, and market entry. For example, incorporating community-driven features or prioritizing utility-focused content could resonate with diverse audiences.

Conclusion: A global lesson in tech and culture

The migration to RedNote is not just about TikTok refugees. What we’re seeing is how technology can facilitate cultural exchange in an increasingly interconnected world (even if unintended). For enterprises and governments, the lessons are clear:

Tech platforms are cultural mirrors . They reflect the values of the societies that build them and shape the behaviors of those who use them.

. They reflect the values of the societies that build them and shape the behaviors of those who use them. Globalization demands localization . Businesses must tailor their strategies to align with cultural norms while fostering inclusivity.

. Businesses must tailor their strategies to align with cultural norms while fostering inclusivity. Emerging technologies can bridge divides. Blockchain, in particular, offers a way to navigate trust and transparency issues while enhancing cross-cultural collaboration.

As U.S. users continue their journey on RedNote, they adopt and participate in a cultural exchange that could reshape how we think about technology’s role in global society. Enterprises and governments would do well to pay attention, adapt, and innovate accordingly. By embracing these shifts, organizations can position themselves at the forefront of a new era of digital globalization, without sacrificing local roots or traditions.

