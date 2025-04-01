Homepage > News > Business > Vietnam’s SSC partners with Singapore to regulate digital assets

Securities regulators in Vietnam and Singapore have signed a deal for bilateral cooperation to increase supervision over their respective digital asset ecosystems.

The State Securities Commission (SSC) of Vietnam and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will deepen capital market ties for integrity and stability. Both entities have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for information sharing and collaboration in capital markets.

A key feature of the LOI is a mutual commitment by both parties to rein in digital asset industries. For Vietnam’s SSC, setting up a robust framework for digital assets is a top priority.

The Vietnamese regulator is keen on following Singapore’s blueprint for digital asset regulation. Apart from following its neighbor’s steps, Vietnam’s securities watchdog says it is learning from the mistakes of its bilateral counterpart.

“We believe and expect that the signing of this LOI will create conditions for the capital market and digital asset market of the two countries to continue to develop more stably, fairly, transparently and sustainably in the future,” said Vu Thi Chan Phuong, Chairwoman of SSC.

While Singapore appears ahead in digital assets and securities, the city-state is keen to reap the rewards from the partnership with Vietnam. Singapore can lean on Vietnam’s experience for a better blockchain technology framework, pushing use cases beyond finance.

Furthermore, MAS expects to tighten the screws of its anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes.

Both parties pledge to improve cross-border connectivity in the region while pursuing clear rules within their respective borders. MAS and SSC representatives affirm that the end goal of the LOI will be a thriving digital asset and securities ecosystem, marked by an increase in service providers in both nations.

Building on existing efforts to improve local ecosystems

Vietnam and Singapore are racing toward a digital revolution in their respective borders. Singapore has issued several licenses to global blockchain-based firms to set up shop in the country.

On the other hand, Vietnam has elevated blockchain to a central pillar in its digitization drive. Its National Blockchain Strategy puts it in pole position to compete with the rest of Southeast Asia for regional dominance. Unlike Singapore, which focuses on finance, Vietnam’s blockchain push extends to Unlike Singapore, which focuses on finance, Vietnam’s blockchain push extends to digital identity supply chain , health, climate change mitigation, and education.

Dubai Land Department rolls out pilot project for real estate tokenization

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to steamroll toward digitization, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) is the latest entity to join the bandwagon as it explores real estate tokenization.

According to a press release, DLD has launched a pilot program for its Real Estate Tokenization Project, leaning on blockchain. The pilot will involve tokenizing property title deeds on distributed ledgers, pushing the existing real estate market to new frontiers.

The first-of-its-kind project has garnered support from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Dubai Future Foundation. The pilot will proceed under Sandbox Dubai, a VC-backed startup initiative for UAE-based technology firms.

Local firms keen on dabbling in real estate tokenization are encouraged to join the pilot with the DLD, which indicates an interest in attracting leading international players.

The DLD’s decision to explore real estate tokenization follows its prediction for the sector’s market capitalization. According to a report, the real estate tokenization market is expected to reach a valuation of AED 60 billion ($16.3 billion) by 2033, making up 7% of all real estate transactions in Dubai.

Real estate tokenization is expected to record rising adoption rates in Dubai. Apart from a friendly stance toward emerging technologies, tokenization will open Dubai’s close-ended real estate market to a broader demographic via fractional ownership.

Aside from new retail participants, real estate tokenization will usher in institutional players, including tokenized real estate investment trusts (REITs). While increased liquidity is a low-hanging benefit for Dubai, there are the perks of smart contract integration and use of alternative payment systems like stablecoins.

“By converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology, tokenisation simplifies and enhances buying, selling, and investment processes,” said DLD’s Director General Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita.

A rising trend across several jurisdictions

Real estate tokenization is gathering steam across several jurisdictions, driven by the growing institutional acceptance of tokenization. Several studies are projecting tokenized assets to achieve a valuation of $15 trillion at the turn of the decade, with real estate positioned to take a slice of the market capitalization.

Israel’s land registry has signaled an intention to explore real estate tokenization, with Nigeria’s Lagos leading the push in Africa to increase government revenues. Japanese firms are experimenting with real estate tokenization in East Asia, extending the offering to furniture in leased properties.

