Homepage > News > Business > Vietnam proposes 0.1% tax on crypto transfers, seeks public input

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance has released a draft circular outlining a proposed tax framework for digital assets and is inviting public feedback. The draft introduces a 0.1% tax through licensed platforms, marking a significant regulatory move in the country’s digital currency space.

The proposed regulation indicates that the transfer and trading of digital assets will not be subject to value-added tax (VAT). However, individual investors, regardless of their residency status, will be required to pay a 0.1% personal income tax on the value transferred in each transaction. This tax treatment aligns with the existing policies for securities trading.

Additionally, organizations based in Vietnam will be liable for a 20% corporate income tax on profits derived from digital asset transfers. This profit is calculated as the sale price minus the purchase price and related costs.

Before the establishment of a dedicated tax framework, income from the transfer and trading of digital assets was taxed similarly to securities transactions.

Under the new rules, exchanges are expected to maintain a minimum charter capital of $400 million—three times the requirements for commercial banks and 33x that of an aviation company—while foreign investors are permitted to hold up to 49% of equity.

The digital asset market in the Southeast Asian country will operate under a pilot program until September 2030. During this trial phase, all activities related to the issuing, offering, trading, and settling of digital assets must be conducted in Vietnamese Dong (VND).

Vietnam’s digital economy thus far

Vietnam’s digital economy is experiencing significant growth and development. As of 2025, the country’s economy accounted for approximately 14.02% of GDP, equivalent to $72.1 billion. This represents a 1.64x increase from 2020. Additionally, a As of 2025, the country’s economy accounted for approximately 14.02% of GDP, equivalent to $72.1 billion. This represents a 1.64x increase from 2020. Additionally, a 2025 report from Google [ NASDAQ: GOOGL ], Temasek, and Bain & Company estimated that the country’s digital economy reached $39 billion in gross merchandise value by the end of that year, growing at the second-fastest rate in Southeast Asia, with year-on-year growth of 17%.

At a local level, cities like Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Phú Thọ, and Hai Phong have over 20% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) for digital economy shares, while capital, Hanoi, reached 17.34%—thanks to the adoption of digital technologies, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and e-commerce that made new opportunities for enterprises.

In other news, Vietnam’s Standing Member of the Party Central Secretariat, Tran Cam Tu, signed Directive No. 57 on January 28, which responds to increasingly complex and unpredictable developments in global and domestic cyberspace. The new directive sets out strict measures to strengthen cybersecurity, protect data, and safeguard information integrity across the country’s political system.

Watch: AI is transforming anti-fraud measures in digital finance