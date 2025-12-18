Homepage > News > Business > Vietnam passes digital law to unify rules, accelerate digitization

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Vietnam’s National Assembly passed the ‘Law on Digital Transformation’ on Monday, establishing a legal foundation for the nationwide application of digital technologies to enhance public services and support both citizens and businesses, according to local outlet Vietnam Plus.

The law provides the legal basis for implementing Resolution No. 57, introduced by the Politburo, the body that directs Vietnam’s government, in January, to remove administrative barriers and unlock breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

In order to achieve this, the Law on Digital Transformation functions as a framework linking sector-specific legislation, as well as providing an overarching blueprint for Vietnam’s digital transformation scheme.

The regulation of digital platforms in Vietnam was previously distributed among several different laws, including the Law on Digital Technology Industry, the Personal Data Protection Law, the Law on Data, the Law on Electronic Transactions, the Law on Protection of Consumers’ Rights, and the Cybersecurity Law, each being overseen by a different regulator.

Through the newly passed law, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) will reportedly regulate digital activities in a broad manner, encompassing all activities within the digital economy and society, as well as all digital platforms.

Digital transformation is increasingly at the forefront of minds in Vietnam, with the uptake of new technologies at an all-time high in the country.

Vietnam’s digital boom

In September, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis published its “2025 Global Adoption Index,” in which Vietnam placed fourth in the global ranking, behind only India, the United States, and Pakistan. “In 2025, APAC furthered its status as the global hub of grassroots crypto activity, led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, whose populations drove widespread adoption across both centralized and decentralized services,” read the report. “In 2025, APAC furthered its status as the global hub of grassroots crypto activity, led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, whose populations drove widespread adoption across both centralized and decentralized services,” read the report.

Meanwhile, in terms of its digital economy more broadly, the International Trade Administration said in September 2025 that “Vietnam’s digital economy market is expected to reach approximately $45 billion by 2025, with projections to reach between $90 billion to $200 billion by 2030.”

This was backed up more recently by a report from the Vietnam Investment Review, published in November, that noted: “Vietnam’s digital economy continues its upward trend as gross merchandise value (GMV) is projected to reach $39 billion in 2025.”

With the Politburo’s Resolution 57 and the newly passed “Law on Digital Transformation” to facilitate it, Vietnam appears to be taking steps to venture further down this digitization road.

Watch: Importance of digitalization for enterprises