Japan is eyeing a new alliance with five Central Asian countries that focuses on pushing the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), local outlets report.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to host the leaders of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan this month to discuss ways to deepen their cooperation in AI as global adoption of the technology continues to skyrocket.

According to local outlet Nippon, the proposed framework will focus on how the six partners can leverage AI to develop mineral resources and expand supply chains across the landlocked region. Sources say the leaders of the five countries are expected to sign a joint leaders’ declaration this month, pledging to make Japan their primary AI partner.

It’s the first meeting of its kind and takes place in a region dominated by China and Russia. However, Central Asia is attracting the interest of global superpowers. Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump held a meeting with the region’s leaders at the White House, months after a similar meeting with the European Union; both promised to prioritize the development of AI and the digital economy.

The move is Japan’s latest effort to keep up with global AI advancements, a sector where it continues to fall behind. The East Asian nation has not kept pace with the U.S. and China, which have become the two dominant global forces in computing power, talent and the development of foundational models. One report says that only 27% of Japanese residents have used generative AI, compared to 69% in the U.S. and 81% in China. Japan has also fallen behind in hardware development, where its Asian rivals, such as Taiwan and South Korea, are major forces. Despite government support, Japanese chipmakers have been unable to match the scale of Taiwan’s TSMC ( Japan has also fallen behind in hardware development, where its Asian rivals, such as Taiwan and South Korea, are major forces. Despite government support, Japanese chipmakers have been unable to match the scale of Taiwan’s TSMC ( NASDAQ: TSMWF ) and Korea’s Samsung ( NASDAQ: SSNLF ) and SK Hynix, whose chips now underpin the global AI sector.

However, the Japanese government continues to advocate for AI adoption locally and positions the country as an ideal AI partner globally. In a draft published earlier this month, the government stated its intention to increase AI usage to 80% in the long term and attract approximately ¥1 trillion ($6.4 billion) in AI investment from the private sector.

Globally, the government has pledged to appoint new officials in charge of AI at all Japanese embassies and in its delegations at international organizations. The officials, whose appointment started last month, will promote cooperation with their local countries on AI and collect information on the latest developments.

