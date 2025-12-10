Homepage > News > Business > UK confirms new digital assets tax reporting rules for January 2026

The United Kingdom government confirmed in its 2025 Budget that it will implement new rules mandating digital asset traders to report personal details to trading platforms for tax purposes, beginning January 1, 2026.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves revealed this year’s Budget on November 26, confirming the new tax reporting rules that were first introduced by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) back in May.

The U.K. government’s new data collection plan follows the introduction of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Cryptoasset Reporting Framework (CARF), a global tax transparency initiative designed to set a standard for tax reporting and improve the exchange of information between countries on digital asset transactions, to combat tax evasion.

Under the incoming rules—now confirmed by the budget—digital asset companies must begin collecting detailed information from January 1, 2026, from all U.K. users, including both individuals and businesses, covering name, date of birth, home address, country of residence, legal business name, and main business address.

Firms will also need to carry out due diligence to verify that the information they collect is accurate, said HMRC, adding that they would “update the guidance with information about how to do this in due course.”

Once collected by digital asset companies, the information must be reported to HMRC in 2027. The tax authority will then use it to check completed tax returns and identify any individuals who haven’t correctly reported their cryptocurrency profits.

HMRC warned that failure to comply with the new rules, including the submission of inaccurate, incomplete, or unverified reports, could result in penalties of up to £300 ($401) per user. The new tax reporting rules are forecast to raise £315 million ($417.3 million) in tax by April 2030, which an The new tax reporting rules are forecast to raise £315 million ($417.3 million) in tax by April 2030, which an HMRC press release from July suggested was enough money to fund more than 10,000 newly-qualified nurses for a year.

“These new reporting requirements will give us the information to help people get their tax affairs right,” said Jonathan Athow, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Strategy and Tax Design, in July. “I urge all cryptoasset users to check the details you will need to give your provider.”

The U.K.’s adoption of the CARF is part of a broader move by the country to enhance transparency in digital asset tax reporting, alongside its ongoing efforts to establish a more robust regulatory framework that protects consumers and positions the U.K. as a digital asset hub.

UK crawling towards digital currency framework

In April, the U.K. Treasury published a draft digital asset regulation, indicating that it plans to work with the United States to support innovation across the digital asset industry.

The Treasury draft was short on specifics, but under the new rules, digital asset exchanges, dealers, and agents would be brought under the U.K.’s financial services regulatory regime, and digital asset firms with U.K. customers would have to meet clear standards on transparency, consumer protection, and operational resilience—”just like firms in traditional finance,” said the Treasury.

The government stated that it aims to finalize the new legislation by the end of this year and that the framework will build on the initial Treasury proposals outlined in a February 2023 consultation on the Future Regulatory Regime for Cryptoassets.

This essentially involves the folding of digital assets into the U.K.’s existing financial regulatory regime, along with certain bespoke new rules, such as developing a cryptoasset lending and borrowing regime.

