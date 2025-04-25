Homepage > News > Business > Turkey unveils AI-powered terrorism classification tool

Turkey’s Ministry of Justice has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) offering to identify links between case entries and established terrorist groups.

Dubbed the CBS Organizational Prediction Project, the new AI-powered tool automatically classifies individuals with links to terrorist groups with minimal human interference. The initiative is now part of the National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP) and will play a key role in the justice administration.

Despite the integration of emerging technology to improve the local justice system, critics are poking holes into the offering. Legal experts say the CBS Organizational Prediction Project will violate several legal principles and international conventions.

According to experts, automating terrorism classification may contravene the presumption of innocence, a key pillar of legal principles. They argue that classifying individuals as terrorists will create systemic bias in the minds of judges, potentially affecting the fairness of trials.

Apart from the bias in judges’ minds, there is the additional downside of irreparable reputational harm to the accused. Furthermore, critics opine that the AI-based terrorism classification tool will continue to deepen existing prejudices for minorities and other marginalized individuals.

Some experts have raised alarm over the potential for a data breach. They argue that training the AI offering will lean on private and sensitive data that may contravene local and international data protection conventions.

Experts are pining for a cautious approach to the rollout of AI tools in the local legal system. The report highlights a lack of legal precedent on AI liability in case of errors in reaching a legal decision.

Furthermore, improper disclosures into the algorithmic operations of AI systems may affect appeal processes. A closer look at the Justice Ministry’s AI and Big Data department reveals only 11 technical staff members, casting doubt on the viability of the terrorism classification tool.

Turkish authorities continue to defend the AI project, noting its use for only decision support while extolling its cost and time-saving benefits.

Not slowing down on emerging technologies

Turkey continues to work on nationwide digitization ambitions, turning to AI and blockchain to power its push. The country is marching toward a national digital ID retrofitted with AI and Web3 functionalities for residents.

Turkish regulators have since unveiled a digital currency framework for service providers and consumers, stepping up their anti-money laundering (AML) rules. Meanwhile, Turkey’s banking regulator is proceeding with a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

ADF leans on AI to improve its supercomputing capabilities

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has reached a major milestone in integrating AI in its military-grade supercomputer. According to a According to a report , the ADF’s most advanced supercomputer has achieved “complex decision-making at scale,” outperforming its peers in benchmark testing. The supercomputer, Taingiwilta—meaning powerful in the language of the local Kaurna people—is the ADF’s latest attempt to integrate AI into its defense systems.

The milestone follows a broad overhauling of Australia’s defense system, with the ADF retiring older systems. The new system, powered by Taingiwilta, reached the milestone of Final Operational Capability after months of intensive research.

“[Taingiwilta is] working orders of magnitude faster than a standard computer,” said the ADF. “[It will] leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence.”

Taingiwilta offers advanced decision-making capabilities with early tests demonstrating the analysis of large datasets in record time. Furthermore, the ADF says the supercomputer will play an advanced role in Australia’s national security systems while hinting at cross-border collaboration with the United States and the United Kingdom.

Per the ADF, Taingiwilta will continue undergoing extensive research and development with top AI firms and academia tapped to lead the efforts.

However, technical details around Taingiwilta remain under wraps. Chief Defence Scientist Professor Tanya Monro says integrating AI capabilities is expected to see Taingiwilta blow its competition out of the water.

“This critical, secure, and sovereign capability enables Australia’s best minds to tackle some of Defence’s most challenging problems at pace,” said Monro. “The vital work undertaken across the Defence ecosystem will accelerate the delivery of cutting-edge capabilities for Defence.”

While AI makes its mark in defense, critics are taking swipes at technology companies collaborating with repressive governments for AI models.

AI use in the military poses significant risks

Researchers highlight key risks of deploying AI and other emerging technologies in the military. At the top of the list is the potential for errors in AI-based unmanned weapons systems, cybersecurity threats, and many ethical issues.

The UN has described AI as posing an equal threat to nuclear weapons, urging guardrails and international standards in their application in warfare. Japan’s military has begun integrating AI, while the U.S. and Nigeria are exploring responsible AI use in their armed forces operations.

