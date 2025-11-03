Homepage > News > Business > Tokenize: LDN -The UK’s leading RWA tokenization event lands in London this december

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

London, UK — October 2025: Tokenize: LDN, the UK’s premier event dedicated to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and blockchain innovation, returns to Excel London on 2–3 December 2025, co-located with FinTech Connect, to showcase the technologies, strategies, and institutional partnerships driving the future of digital finance.

As global financial institutions accelerate their exploration of tokenized treasuries, funds, real estate, and credit, Tokenize: LDN 2025 brings together 5,000+ senior decision-makers from across banks, asset managers, investors, and blockchain platforms for two days of insight, connection, and collaboration.

The event features two dedicated content stages, a high-level speaker lineup, and a world-class exhibition floor highlighting the platforms, protocols, and infrastructure solutions powering the next generation of tokenized finance.

💡 Why You Should Be There

Institutional focus: Tokenize: LDN is where the world’s leading financial institutions meet the innovators defining the future of RWA tokenization.

Strategic timing: Held in December, it’s the final chance of the year to secure deals, funding, and partnerships before 2026 strategies and budgets close.

Expert insight: Hear from global thought leaders and regulators discussing tokenized asset frameworks, blockchain interoperability, and institutional adoption.

Technology in action: Explore solutions across Layer 1s, DeFi, custody, infrastructure, and compliance that are transforming capital markets. Opportunities that convert: Powered by the new AI-driven Tokenize Connect app launching next week, attendees can book 1:1 meetings with partners and prospects before the event. Powered by the newlaunching next week, attendees can bookwith partners and prospects before the event.

🔊 Dedicated Theatres Now Live

RWA Strategies Theatre: Tokenized treasuries, funds, and real-world assets — bridging traditional finance and digital markets.

Blockchain Developments & Solutions Theatre: Exploring L1 and L2 infrastructure, DeFi innovation, interoperability, and institutional blockchain adoption.

🚀 Why This Year Matters

Tokenize: LDN 2025 isn’t just another digital asset conference — it’s the UK’s institutional meeting point for tokenization.

It’s where finance and technology leaders define how tokenized assets will reshape liquidity, infrastructure, and investment in the years ahead.

📅 Event Details

Tokenize: LDN 2025

🗓️ 2–3 December 2025

📍 Excel London

👉 www.tokenize-event.com

About Tokenize: LDN

Tokenize: LDN is the UK’s leading event dedicated to real-world asset tokenization and blockchain innovation. Co-located with FinTech Connect, it brings together institutional investors, banks, asset managers, and digital asset pioneers exploring the future of tokenized finance across treasuries, funds, credit, and infrastructure.

About FinTech Connect

FinTech Connect is the UK’s flagship fintech event, marking its 10th anniversary this year. The show connects over 5,000 industry leaders across banking, payments, regulation, and digital transformation, creating a single destination for innovation and collaboration.