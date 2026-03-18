Homepage > News > Business > This Women’s Month, Coins.ph powers Filipina entrepreneurs to move faster and scale smarter

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Across the Philippines, women are not just participating in the economy—they are leading it. Filipinas head 66% of small and medium enterprises, contributing roughly 40% of national GDP, according to the Asian Development Bank.

Behind these numbers are stories of determination, ingenuity, and ambition. Take Chariz, a mother in Cebu who runs a small artisanal jewelry business from her home. Her mornings are spent packing online orders, afternoons negotiating with suppliers, and evenings managing her social media shop. A delayed payment or manual reconciliation used to mean a lost day of growth.

Or consider Lina, a café owner in Quezon City. When her shop gets a rush of customers on weekends, every minute counts. Waiting for payments to clear in traditional systems meant she couldn’t restock ingredients or pay her staff immediately, slowing her momentum.

This is where Coins.ph comes in. What began as the country’s leading digital asset platform has evolved into a true financial superapp, designed to keep up with the speed of modern business.

“Filipina entrepreneurs are driving the growth of our economy,” says Amira Alawi, Global Marketing Director at Coins.ph. “They shouldn’t have to navigate multiple systems to manage their money. With our superapp, they can accept payments and immediately start using them to pay suppliers, restock materials, without waiting days for clearing.

“Supporting businesses and business owners has a compounding ripple effect,” Alawi explains. “Communities grow stronger and the economy benefits from their expanded impact especially for SMEs and startups who are able to sustainably scale and drive profitability.”

Accelerating revenue with QRPH and webpay

The digital transition begins at the storefront. Through QRPH, available in both static and dynamic formats, Coins.ph merchants can accept payments in seconds. This instantaneous verification eliminates the need to verify manual bank screenshots and allows boutiques or cafes to serve up to 20% more customers during peak hours without increasing overhead. Because payments reflect instantly, daily revenue is immediately ready for reinvestment. Beyond physical stores, Coins Webpay serves the booming population of Filipina freelancers and online sellers. By allowing payments to flow directly into a merchant’s Coins wallet without hidden fees and with higher daily limits of up to P50 million, this approach eliminates the middleman delays that often stall small-scale digital commerce. Beyond physical stores,serves the booming population of Filipina freelancers and online sellers. By allowing payments to flow directly into a merchant’s Coins wallet without hidden fees and with higher daily limits of up to P50 million, this approach eliminates the middleman delays that often stall small-scale digital commerce.

Financial agility through instant disbursement

To manage the outflow of business, such as paying suppliers or utility bills, Coins.ph offers a dual-track advantage that bypasses traditional clearing windows. Merchants can opt for real-time disbursements of up to ₱50,000 per transaction via InstaPay, or handle high-value PHP payouts without a transaction limit through PESONet.

This means a business owner can receive a customer payment at 2:00 PM and have those funds in a supplier’s account by 2:05 PM. Such rapid liquidity is often the deciding factor between a struggling SME and a scaling enterprise.

Empowering the majority

Filipina entrepreneurs have already broken barriers; they deserve payment processing that supports their momentum. By removing physical hurdles, clearing fees, and wasted hours, Coins.ph is returning to these women their most valuable asset: time and access to a platform that offers the lowest fees.

This Women’s Month, Coins.ph is empowering them to scale, reinvest, and seize every opportunity. To learn more about the full suite of payment solutions, contact the Official Coins Help Centre today.

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is an all-in-one financial app for millions, seamlessly fusing traditional finance with digital assets. Established in 2014, it stands as the Philippines’ premier cryptocurrency exchange. Licensed by the BSP as both a virtual asset marketplace and a mobile wallet, the platform empowers users to trade, and execute payments all in one secure place.