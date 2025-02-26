Homepage > News > Business > The Presidential Tweet that sparked a crisis – Part 2

Inside crypto’s rigged casino

To understand how Argentina’s president became entangled in a multi-billion-dollar digital currency scandal requires venturing into what Hayden Davis, the scheme’s architect, candidly describes as “an unregulated casino.”

Here, in the strange world of “memecoins,” the lines between gambling, fraud and legitimate commerce have become hopelessly blurred.

“If you’re a retail trader thinking you’re gonna go make millions off of meme coins, you better study your fu*king ass off,” Davis warned. His casual frankness about the industry’s predatory nature reveals how far the digital currency has strayed from its original promise of financial democratization.

In theory, digital currency launches are meant to be fair. Anyone can buy tokens when they become available.

In theory.

In practice, a sophisticated class of traders employs automated tools called “sniper bots” to purchase huge quantities of tokens in milliseconds before regular investors can act. This practice, known as “sniping,” has become so prevalent that project creators now routinely snipe their own tokens, claiming it’s “necessary” to prevent others from doing so first.

“Every KOL, every single one globally, that’s how their main money gets made,” Davis explained, referring to the industry’s vaunted (barf) ‘Key Opinion Leaders’ who leverage (shill) their ‘influence’ to lead and inform (promote tokens) to their followers. “They know about a deal, they agree to a deal and then they make money on the deal.”

This system of coordinated insider trading has proven particularly attractive to political figures.

Following Donald Trump’s successful token launch, which Davis claims allowed connected individuals to buy in at a $500 million private valuation—a cool 150x lower than its peak, it must be noted—other politicians have rushed to associate themselves with digital currency projects. When Argentina’s President Milei endorsed $LIBRA, it seemed to follow this established playbook.

The scale of manipulation exceeds even what many industry critics had imagined. Davis casually revealed that insiders often arrange private sales at privileged prices before major token launches. And be certain, these arrangements extend far beyond simple promotional deals with influencers.

“We played it just like we would tell it,” Davis said, describing how his team extracted millions from Libra at launch. The practice would constitute serious securities violations in traditional markets, but in digital currency’s regulatory vacuum, it’s business as usual.

Even the platforms facilitating these trades seem unconcerned with the human cost.

“Pump.Fun fu*king full of shit. Meteora, Jupiter, BullX, Photon, all these guys, it doesn’t matter,” Davis complained. “They’re just making money on trading fees and if people lose their shorts, they’re still cooking.”

When challenged on the ethics of these practices, Davis was predictably dismissive: “What would you do? Then you don’t do anything. You don’t launch the project?” It’s that attitude reflects a broader rationalization within the industry that exploitation is simply the cost of doing business rather than calling it for what it is: theft.

Some defenders argue that traditional financial markets suffer from similar inequities.

“Capital markets are an insider game,” Davis insisted. “The whole thing is like you’re never gonna convince me that it’s not rigged.” But this argument ignores crucial differences. But this argument ignores crucial differences.

While traditional markets have regulatory frameworks to combat insider trading and market manipulation, digital currency remains a regulatory wilderness. The result is a market structure that systematically advantages insiders while exposing retail investors to extreme risks.

The problems extend beyond individual projects, too.

Blockchain analysts at Bubblemaps have documented how the same wallets appear repeatedly in different token launches, suggesting a small group of insiders coordinating across multiple schemes. Their investigation of $LIBRA found connections to earlier tokens associated with Melania Trump and other political figures.

“There’s been speculation that MELANIA and LIBRA are tied to the same team, but without solid proof – until now,” Bubblemaps reported. “After analyzing cross-chain transfers and timing patterns, we’re highly confident this is the case.”

Even within the digital currency community, concerns are mounting that the industry’s predatory practices are becoming unsustainable.

“Memecoins are a wildfire burning through our industry and if we don’t want to be left with only ashes then it’s time to act,” warned Samczsun, researcher at Paradigm and founder of security group SEAL911.

The $LIBRA scandal has drawn particularly harsh criticism from traditional finance veterans.

“The Libra saga is a travesty,” said Henry Elder at UTXO Management. “It’s a stark illustration that the current crop of crypto leaders lack any moral compass whatsoever.”

Yet the industry’s response suggests little appetite for reform.

When Davis defended sniping when interviewed by digital currency crime investigator Coffezillia as necessary to “protect” projects from other exploitative traders, his interviewer could only tilt his head in apparent disbelief at the circular logic.

For now, retail investors remain at the mercy of insiders who view their losses as the cost of admission to crypto’s unregulated casino. When asked about complaints of insider trading, Davis offered a telling response: “People that get mad are the people that aren’t insiders. All the bitching on socials is all the people that don’t get into the deals. You’ll never hear them bitch if they’re in the deal.”

His advice to retail traders considering memecoins is grimly pragmatic: “If you have a hundred grand, go spend ten and play the game – if you want to do that -but it’s not a good idea.”

The $LIBRA scandal may finally force a reckoning with these practices.

With Argentina’s president facing potential impeachment and U.S. authorities reportedly considering charges, pressure is mounting for regulatory intervention. However, meaningful reform faces significant obstacles given digital currency’s global nature and the industry’s resistance to oversight.

Meanwhile, Davis sits on over $100 million in extracted funds, claiming he wants to return them but is unsure how to proceed as threats mount against him and his family. His predicament offers a fitting metaphor for an industry that has painted itself into a corner: even those who recognize the need for change find themselves trapped by the very systems they helped create.

As investigations continue and threatened lawsuits proliferate, the full scope of the $LIBRA scheme remains to be uncovered. But one thing is clear: in the world of digital currency, the house always wins—even when the house belongs to a president.

