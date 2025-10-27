Homepage > News > Business > Tech for Better Business: How Technology is Transforming Commerce in the Philippines

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Starting and growing a business in the Philippines has long been a challenge. With complicated procedures and regulatory hurdles discouraging many entrepreneurs before their ventures can even take off. These barriers have historically slowed down business activity and limited opportunities for innovation and expansion.[1]

In recent years, reforms and stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector have started to ease these barriers. With groups like the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) helping drive these efforts, the door has been opened to pave the way for smoother transactions and more opportunities for innovation and growth.

Since President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. took office, the PCCI has taken steps to urge the administration to sustain the momentum of the Anti-Red Tape Authority for which it currently serves as champion through the various PCCI local chambers throughout the country. For the PCCI, streamlining is not only a matter of efficiency but also a strategy to attract investments and strengthen the country’s innovation capacity. PCCI President Consul Enunina V. Mangio emphasized, “An environment that makes it easier for entrepreneurs to do business creates opportunities for growth and job generation. Investors are more likely to put resources into a country where transparency, efficiency, and technological readiness are in place. This balance benefits both Filipino enterprises and the broader economy.”

E-Government for Easier Business

Digital solutions play a central role in this transformation. The PhilSys National ID is designed to make everyday transactions, from banking to business registration, faster and more secure. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has also modernized its systems through the Business Name Registration System (BNRS) and the Electronic Business One-Stop-Shop (eBOSS). These allow entrepreneurs to skip the lines and apply for permits online. DTI’s Business Hub adds another layer of convenience by giving MSMEs quick access to forms and requirements that used to require multiple trips to government offices.

These initiatives tell a bigger story. Technology is no longer treated as an option but an imperative and is now recognized as essential for building a more competitive and business-friendly Philippines.

Strengthening Ties for Growth

Connectivity is another cornerstone of this digital journey. The PCCI has already expressed strong support for the “Konektadong Pinoy Act” (the Open Access in Data Transmission Act), which encourages more private and community investment in broadband infrastructure and will in turn realize the benefits of the Philippine Digital Infrastructure Project (PDIP).[2] The PDIP, a World Bank funded project of the Philippine government approved last year, aims to expand internet access to underserved areas and create a strong backbone for a digital economy. Reliable digital infrastructure supports more than online convenience. It enables the growth of AI-ready data centers, enhances cross-border trade, and allows businesses to adopt cloud-based solutions that reduce operational costs. For consumers, the transition is already visible. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reports that digital transactions now account for 57.4 percent of monthly retail payments, reflecting increased trust in digital platforms. Reliable digital infrastructure supports more than online convenience. It enables the growth of AI-ready data centers, enhances cross-border trade, and allows businesses to adopt cloud-based solutions that reduce operational costs. For consumers, the transition is already visible. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reports that digital transactions now account for 57.4 percent of monthly retail payments, reflecting increased trust in digital platforms. [3]

For entrepreneurs, better connectivity reduces barriers to entry and levels the playing field. It ensures that MSMEs have the tools to adopt digital solutions, improve efficiency, and compete in both local and global markets. For investors, it signals that the Philippines is preparing the necessary infrastructure to support future growth in digital commerce.

The Challenge Ahead

Despite the amount of progress, some challenges remain. Many entrepreneurs still face difficulties securing permits from local government units, a roadblock that undermines reform. The PCCI believes that addressing these requires a full-scale digital transformation that cuts across all levels of governance.

At the heart of it, making business easier is not only about simplifying processes and streamlining them; it is equally about the need for digitalization to address basic needs, allow businesses to operate effectively and resolve factors that stifle ingenuity due to issues in connectivity, thus, establishing a workable enabling environment for commerce and industry. Ultimately it is about unlocking the full potential of the Philippines and giving entrepreneurs the freedom to focus on what they do best: creating, growing, and building opportunities for the future.

About the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is a non-stock, non-profit, business organization that is comprised of small, medium, and large enterprises as well as local chambers and industry associations representing various sectors of business, all working together to foster a healthier economy and improve the viability of business in the country. As a proactive catalyst of development, the PCCI promotes and supports the drive for globally competitive Philippine enterprises in partnership with the government, local chambers, and other allied business organizations.

[1] Daño-Luna, M. , Canare, T. , and J. Francisco. 2018. Drivers of Philippine SME Competitiveness: Results of the 2018 SME Survey. AIM Rizalino S. Navarro Policy Center for Competitiveness.

[2] https://ictstatistics.dict.gov.ph/konektadong-pinoy-to-address-roadblocks-enable-digital-transformation

[3] https://www.bsp.gov.ph/SitePages/MediaAndResearch/MediaDisp.aspx?ItemId=7580&MType=MediaReleases