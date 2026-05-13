Homepage > News > Business > Tanzania pushes ICT skills in education with UNESCO support

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tanzania is advancing its digital transformation efforts by improving educators’ skills in information and communication technology (ICT) through training and teaching, with support from UNESCO and the Republic of Korea through the UNESCO-Korea Funds-in-Trust (KFIT) III Project.

The training was conducted at the UNESCO Dar es Salaam Office from April 28 – 29 and provided participants with hands-on skills for integrating ICT into teaching and learning. The trained educators are set to roll out the knowledge and skills to teachers across Tanzania, “expanding the reach and impact of digital pedagogy across the education system,” UNESCO said in a May 6 post.

The training focused on implementing the 2025 ICT Competency Standard for Teachers in Tanzania (ICT-CSTT) through the TIE Teachers Continuous Professional Development (TCPD) learning management system, known as MEWAKA. With MEWAKA, 15 online ICT modules developed by UNESCO are now widely used by teachers to integrate ICT into pedagogy, curriculum delivery, assessment, and classroom management.

“TCPD LMS as a key tool for teachers’ professional development in Tanzania, [plays] a critical role in equipping them with the skills and confidence needed for teaching and learning,” Lina Rujweka, Director of ICT at MoEST, emphasized.

“Trainers of Trainers should play a key role in providing real-time technical support to address emerging challenges, while also ensuring the effective showcasing and sharing of evidence during implementation,” TCPD Learning Management System Coordinator, Manyama Charles added.

The Tanzanian Training of Trainers program convened 139 educators from 60 educational institutions across the country. Participants represented seven higher learning institutions, 14 teacher training colleges, 37 secondary schools, the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE), and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. The program adopted a blended learning approach aimed at strengthening both theoretical knowledge and practical ICT application skills.

Tanzania is making significant strides in its education reform agenda, highlighting the importance of international collaboration, strong national leadership, and targeted teacher development. This initiative serves as a model for creating an inclusive and resilient education system prepared for the future. Through the KFIT III program, UNESCO and its partners are not only enhancing skills but also laying the foundation for a generation of teachers and learners equipped for the digital age.

How has education changed in the digital era?

It’s not just Tanzania that has been exploring the use of digital tools and tech in education. In 2025, it was reported that Beijing became the first provincial-level region in China to introduce compulsory artificial intelligence (AI) classes for students in public schools.

The Guangqumen Middle School and the Haidian District Experimental Primary School introduced multistage AI programs for students, and both schools have made significant efforts in providing students with foundational knowledge and hands-on AI skills.

“The courses are designed to make AI tangible and accessible,” Shi Yuan, head of the Information Center at Haidian Experimental Primary School, said at the time. “We focus on letting students experience AI through projects that connect to real-life scenarios.”

In more recent news, China announced an action plan to achieve universal AI literacy nationwide by 2030 through comprehensive education reform. The initiative titled “AI Plus Education” action plan, aims to enhance the skills of teaching professionals. It includes plans to integrate AI into teacher qualification exams and certifications.

Still in Asia, the Philippines’ Department of Education (DepEd) said that AI will be allowed for use in public schools following the Foundational Guidelines on Artificial Intelligence in Basic Education or Department Order No. 003, Series of 2026.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara pointed out that AI can serve as a “support tool” in education and teaching, saying, “There’s an ethical use of AI.” Under the guidelines, educators, non-teaching personnel, and students will be allowed to utilize AI tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Grammarly, Quillbot, Canva, Tome, and Khanmigo, provided they follow “ethical, pedagogical, and human-centered standards.”

In the blockchain space, Open Campus raised $5 million from investors such as Animoca Brands, YZi Labs, HSG Capital, and Caladan in 2025 to expand its blockchain-based education platform. The funding supported the deployment of Open Campus ID, OC Wallet, and the EDU Chain mainnet, which aims to provide verified digital identities, simplify payments, and record education achievements on the chain.

“At its core, Open Campus is a community-driven protocol. It empowers educators, content creators, students, and parents. It addresses key challenges such as underpayment of teachers, limited content ownership, and the growing risk of credential fraud,” Ventureburn published in October last year.

Watch: Blockchain education is key to Nigeria’s digital revolution